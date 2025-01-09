January 9, 2025
Two Local High School Seniors Named Scholars in Science Talent Search
January 9, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local high school seniors were among 300 nationwide named as scholars in the annual Regeneron Science...Read More
Cat Scratch Fever
January 9, 2025
CAT SCRATCH FEVER: What doesn't kill you makes you crazy By Krista Madsen There are various ailments from which I imagine you...Read More
Jenkins Appointed County Executive Until Feb. Special Election
January 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ken Jenkins was sworn-in as Westchester County's 10th County Executive Monday after being selected unanimously by the...Read More
Ardsley High School Unveils Renovated Wellness Center
January 3, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Wellness Center Friday with a ribbon-cutting...Read More
Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days
January 2, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- History was made in Westchester County Thursday when Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi designated...Read More
Dows Lane Students Dive Into Books on Animals
January 2, 2025
Dows Lane Elementary School second graders brought their study of animal species, habitats and survival strategies to life through an...Read More
Latimer Delivers Farewell Address as County Executive
December 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Before heading to Washington D.C. Friday to be sworn in as representative of New York's 16th Congressional...Read More
There’s No Place Like Gnome
December 29, 2024
THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE GNOME: In your garden or abroad By Krista Madsen I interrupt my plan to dig into Yellowjacket's cannibalistic tendencies,...Read More
No Tax Increase for Villages in Greenburgh Budget
December 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Property owners in the villages in the Town of Greenburgh will see no increase in their town...Read More
Schopfer To Retire As Irvington’s Village Administrator
December 26, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The year 2025 will be the last for Larry Schopfer as a public servant. After 17 years...Read More
