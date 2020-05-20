Cast Your Vote for the Best Wear-a-Mask Ad

Looking for ways to increase use of protective face masks, Governor Cuomo appointed his daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo to oversee a contest to see who could create the most persuasive 30-second spot selling the importance of wearing a mask. Out of more than 600 entries, Ms. Cuomo and her team identified five finalists and are asking the public to vote to see which should be used as a Public Service Announcement going forward. To check out the entries, go to: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/wear-mask-new-york-ad-contest-cast-your-vote

