Casimir Cetnarowski, 99, of Tuckahoe, NY passed away on July 27, 2022. He was born on April 13, 1923, to Frank and Victoria (Przybycien) Cetnarowski in Yonkers, NY, where he spent a significant portion of his life.

Casimir is a graduate of Yonkers High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Pratt Institute and a Master of Arts from Columbia University, both located in New York City. As a WWII military veteran, he served four years in active duty as an Army paratrooper from 1942 through 1946.

Following his military service, Casimir went on to attain educational credentials including New York State Teachers Certificates, Principal and Supervisor Certificates. Thereafter, he held several teaching positions within the Levittown Public School District, initially as an art teacher and subsequently as District Supervisor of Art. Casimir had a passion for all aspects of art and how it made lives richer by connecting through it.

A high point of his career was the creation of a School District Art Museum, which was completed by renovating the district’s unused 100-year-old schoolhouse.

Casimir is survived by his sister Roberta Traversa. He was also brother to the late Walter, Henry, Theodore, Edward and Stanley Cetnarowski, and sisters Helen Sobierajski and Mildred Dzikowski. Among the people who mourn his loss are his many beloved nieces, nephews and their children — all of whom brought much joy to his life.