Cases Continue to Creep Up in Rivertown Villages

A week ago, there were 223 reported cases of COVID-19 in Sleepy Hollow; 168 in Tarrytown. Today’s report by Westchester County Executive George Latimer put those numbers at 284 and 206. Irvington had nine more cases while Dobbs Ferry posted 16 more.

As a percentage of each village’s total population, these numbers are still small, but odds are good that, like the rest of the county, state and country, the number of infections is very likely underreported.

Here are the totals for the four villages as of Monday, April 27:

Dobbs Ferry………..183 1.6%

Irvington……………….61 0.9%

Tarrytown……………206 1.8%

Sleepy Hollow………284 2.8%