Case Against Accused Lighthouse Vandals Pushed To Late August

June 9, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

The two “adult” defendants in the criminal case stemming from the May 31 decimation of the Tarrytown Lighthouse on Sleepy Hollow’s Kingsland Point appeared on Monday, June 9 in Sleepy Hollow Village Court, where a judge set the date of their next appearance for Monday, August 25th. Elvin Ayavaca, 18, or White Plains, and Rochard Joseph Barrero, 19, or Harrison were each represented by different attorneys.

The two minors charged in the case were arraigned separately in the Youth part of the Westchester County Court over the weekend. According to the county DA’s office, it remains to be decided whether they will be tried on the Youth court or in Family Court.

Support our Sponsors



Unless the defendants and their lawyers are able to reach a settlement, the case appears certain to spill over into September.