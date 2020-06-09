By Barrett Seaman–

On the one hundredth day of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a shout out to the residents of the state for putting a lid on the spread of the virus and allowing all 10 of the designated regions of the state to begin to open up. Westchester’s region, the Mid-Hudson, moves to Phase II Tuesday. At his Monday, June 8 briefing, Cuomo displayed a graph showing how the state had lowered infections dramatically while the rest of the country’s rate continues to climb. “New Yorkers,” he said, “bent the curve by being smart.”

Among the statistics used to measure progress, Cuomo stressed the increase in testing and the positive results of those tests. Out of a quarter million tests done over the past four days, less than two percent tested positive, vs. 59% a month ago. As Cuomo exhorted his fellow New Yorkers, “Carpe Momentum.” “Seize the momentum.”

In Westchester, County Executive George Latimer was able to report that overnight Saturday, there were no deaths from the coronavirus anywhere in Westchester. “Every death is a tragedy,” he said, “but we’re averaging less than five fatalities a night over the past few nights.”

“So countywide, whatever actions we’re taking,” Latimer reported, “as we head into Phase 2, all the steps we’ve been taking have not caused the virus to spread.”

In the four rivertown villages, there were, coming out of the weekend, only 17 active cases in total. Irvington had none.

Even as stores and restaurants prepare to reopen, however, Cuomo and other officials worry that recent demonstrations against police abuse, where social distancing has been routinely ignored, will lead to a spike in infections. Given the incubation period of COVID-19, that might not reveal itself for another two weeks. The message to anyone who participated in a demonstration: get tested.