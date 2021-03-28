Carol Rocchio, 62

March 28, 2021

Carol Chicatelli Rocchio, a resident of Dobbs Ferry, died March 26 with her loving family at her side. She was 62.

She was born December 17, 1958 in the Bronx to Margaret and William Chicatelli. She was the youngest of eight children. She was raised by her sister Mary Ann, along with her sisters and brothers.

She spent many years working in the financial services industry. For the last 16 years, she worked with the Muccia Group at First Manhattan Co. in New York City. She made many lasting friendships there and was beloved by her team and clients of First Manhattan. Her diligence, hard work and warm personality were truly appreciated. She will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her devoted husband Joseph Rocchio and beloved son Joey Rocchio. She is also survived by her sisters Margie Martin, Pamela (Lou) DiGiannantonio, Rose Vignola, her brother Buddy (Joanne) Chicatelli, her sister-in-law Margaret Chicatelli and by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Ann and Patricia and her brother Louis.

