Carl Fon, 80

July 20, 2021

Carl Fon, a lifelong resident of Dobbs Ferry, died July 18. He was 80.

He was a graduate of Ardsley High School Class of 1959, served in the U.S. Navy and was very dedicated to his family and work. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Fon was the beloved father of Richard (Karen), Michael (Kristie), and Nancy (Jean Jeudy). He adored and loved spending time with his nine grandchildren Mary, Claire, and Emma Fon; Carolyn, William, and Jamie Fon; Jeanne, Lauren, and Brendan Longworth. He is also survived by his sister Chrissy (Donn) Clark and niece Elaina (Lou) Mendes. He was predeceased by his wife Tonie (Biel), sister Jean (Fon) Wade, and son-in-law Stephen Longworth.

