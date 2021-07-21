Dobbs Ferry NewsObituaries Carl Fon, 80 Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 2 July 20, 2021 Carl Fon, a lifelong resident of Dobbs Ferry, died July 18. He was 80. He was a graduate of Ardsley High School Class of 1959, served in the U.S. Navy and was very dedicated to his family and work. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Mr. Fon was the beloved father of Richard (Karen), Michael (Kristie), and Nancy (Jean Jeudy). He adored and loved spending time with his nine grandchildren Mary, Claire, and Emma Fon; Carolyn, William, and Jamie Fon; Jeanne, Lauren, and Brendan Longworth. He is also survived by his sister Chrissy (Donn) Clark and niece Elaina (Lou) Mendes. He was predeceased by his wife Tonie (Biel), sister Jean (Fon) Wade, and son-in-law Stephen Longworth. Share the News!Advertisement Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Board Agrees To Lead Effort To Fund RiverWalk Extension Under Cuomo Bridge July 21, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Ned Sullivan, Executive Director of the influential environmental group Scenic Hudson, made a special trip to Tarrytown... Read More Business News Local News Tarrytown News Technology Top News Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site July 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer July 14, 2021 Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June 11, for Public Service journalism coverage... Read More COVID News Top News COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again July 14, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Those who pay attention to the dashboards and daily reports from Governor Cuomo have seen it creeping... Read More Celebrations Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas July 12, 2021 The 120th commencement ceremony for Dobbs Ferry High School was held last month at the Dobbs Ferry waterfront. The following... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News July 2021 TEAC News July 12, 2021 JULY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month, say goodbye to single-use plastics. Plant up Tarrytown with sunflowers and... Read More Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Top News Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S. July 11, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the... Read More Community News Irvington News Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine July 11, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Harlem high fashion returned to Irvington Saturday, July 10th. The rains did not. The extravagant show highlighting... Read More Celebrations Irvington News Lifestyle Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro July 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the... Read More Government News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration July 7, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint