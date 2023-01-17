Historic RivertownsTarrytown NewsTop News Caretakers of Historic Fireboat Encouraged by Community Support Published 5 hours ago5h ago • Bookmarks: 6 • Comments: 1 John D. McKean Fireboat (photo by David Rocco) January 17, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— The caretakers of an historic fireboat are forging ahead with plans to hopefully dock the vessel on Tarrytown’s waterfront. Leaders of the nonprofit McKean Fireboat Preservation Project held two community information meetings Jan. 10 at the Tarrytown Senior Center where about 30 people in attendance listened to a presentation about the John D. McKean Fireboat, which played a major role in rescue efforts during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 and the “Miracle on the Hudson” airplane landing on January 15, 2009, and asked questions.Advertisement David Rocco, vice president of the McKean Fireboat Preservation Project, said he was encouraged by the feedback from residents. “I think we may have swayed a few,” he said. “Tarrytown is the perfect location. We want to work with everyone.” Last month, the fireboat, which was first launched in 1954, was approved by the New York State Parks Review Board for the State and National Register for Historic Places—pending the go-ahead from the Tarrytown Board of Trustees for the village to be the vessel’s home port. “Let’s face it, Tarrytown is a great place to have a fireboat,” said Tarrytown Trustee Becky McGovern at a Jan. 11 work session. More than 30 organizations and elected officials have supported the effort, including the Hudson River Valley Greenway. “Our organizations support the FMPP’s goals of renewing the public’s sense of wonder and awe regarding the preservation of historic vessels such as the John D. McKean Fireboat and combining historic preservation with science, technology, and education innovation,” Scott Keller, Executive Director of the Hudson River Valley Greenway, stated. “It is paramount that we safeguard this irreplaceable treasure. The decision to allow the McKean Fireboat to designate the Tarrytown Marina as her homeport would help do exactly that.” The fireboat is currently docked at a boat yard in Stony Point in Rockland County. Rocco said Tarrytown would be ideal since most of the volunteers who work on the boat live in Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow or Elmsford. Rocco noted Joe Cotter, President and CEO of National Resources, developer of Hudson Harbor in Tarrytown, was fully behind having the fireboat dock in the Tarrytown Marina. “We just need that address,” Rocco said. “We want to be there. People that work on the boat are part of the fabric of the community.” In 2010, the fireboat was retired from the New York City Fire Department. In 2016, it was purchased at an auction for $56,000. Since then, more than $500,000 has been spent for its upkeep and 25,000 hours have been donated by volunteers. “Having an attraction on the waterfront brings benefits and detriments,” Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said during a Jan. 12 Tarrytown Planning Board work session. Read or leave a comment on this story... Historic RivertownsTarrytown NewsTop News Caretakers of Historic Fireboat Encouraged by Community Support January 17, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The caretakers of an historic fireboat are forging ahead with plans to hopefully dock the vessel on... Read More Food in the RivertownsGreenburgh News Carmine’s Italian Deli and Cafe Reinvents the Concert Experience January 16, 2023 By W.B. King--- Putting a new spin on chicken soup for the soul, Carmine’s Italian Deli and Cafe, providing delicious... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry Senior Honored as Region’s Premier Swimmer January 14, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Passion and talent allowed Lucy Walker to emerge as state champion in the 200-yard freestyle and to... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns Sports Irvington Girls Soccer Team Honored January 13, 2023 The Irvington High School girls' varsity soccer team was recognized this week by the Greenburgh Town Board for its historic... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Man Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for Murder of Tarrytown Mother January 12, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- A New York City man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for the... Read More Arts & Entertainment A Chance for Kids to Learn Jazz ‘Improv’ January 12, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Jazz drummer Ron Vincent smiles and watches his bandmates approvingly as he plays. The veteran musician’s passion... Read More Government & Politics Imamura Nominated to Fill Shimsky’s Legislature Seat January 11, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— District leaders and Democratic party activists gathered Tuesday evening in Hastings’ James Harmon Community Center, where they... Read More Community News The Importance of Reporting “Close to the Ground” January 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- News stories about Long Island Congressman George Santos’ bogus claims about his background, education and employment continue... Read More Environmental NewsGovernor Mario Cuomo Bridge Schumer Secures $2.8 Million for RiverWalk Connection to the Bridge and Route 9 January 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The fruit of the federal government’s $1.7 trillion Omnibus Spending package, signed into law at year’s end,... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Board Honors Abinanti and Brennan January 9, 2023 With the new year comes change and with it the chance to honor those moving on from active rolls in... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint