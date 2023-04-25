Sponsor
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
School News

Candidates Set for Local Board of Education Elections

April 24, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

On Tuesday, May 16, residents in four local school districts will have the opportunity to go to the polls and vote on annual budgets and Board of Education members.

However, in three of the four area districts, the Board of Education races will be uncontested.

In Dobbs Ferry, two new trustees will be joining the seven-member board as two incumbents are not seeking reelection.

Competing for the three-year term seats are Rebecca Hershberg, Pavithra Nagarajan and Antonio Treglia.

In Tarrytown, incumbent trustees John Paine and Deborah Taylor will be the only names on the ballot.

In Irvington, three seats are up for grabs and only three candidates submitted petitions to run.

Board President Brian Friedman and Trustee Jayne Wissner will be returning for another term. Filling the seat being vacated by the departing Maura Gedid will be Dympna Kenny.

Meanwhile, in the Pocantico School District, incumbents Kristen Kumar and Alfred Pacile are running unopposed.

Polls in each district will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 

