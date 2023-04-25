School News Candidates Set for Local Board of Education Elections Published 17 seconds ago17s ago April 24, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— On Tuesday, May 16, residents in four local school districts will have the opportunity to go to the polls and vote on annual budgets and Board of Education members.Sponsor However, in three of the four area districts, the Board of Education races will be uncontested. In Dobbs Ferry, two new trustees will be joining the seven-member board as two incumbents are not seeking reelection. Competing for the three-year term seats are Rebecca Hershberg, Pavithra Nagarajan and Antonio Treglia. In Tarrytown, incumbent trustees John Paine and Deborah Taylor will be the only names on the ballot. In Irvington, three seats are up for grabs and only three candidates submitted petitions to run. Board President Brian Friedman and Trustee Jayne Wissner will be returning for another term. Filling the seat being vacated by the departing Maura Gedid will be Dympna Kenny. Meanwhile, in the Pocantico School District, incumbents Kristen Kumar and Alfred Pacile are running unopposed. Polls in each district will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor School News Candidates Set for Local Board of Education Elections April 24, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- On Tuesday, May 16, residents in four local school districts will have the opportunity to go to... Read More Government & Politics Scams Target the Elderly April 23, 2023 The scams get trickier and the victims get older. On Wednesday, April 19th, a man approached an elderly woman in... Read More Local Charities Thursday Club Gala Funds Expansion of Paws Crossed Facilities April 22, 2023 Adopting a Roaring Twenties theme in honor of its 101st year of raising money for local causes, the rivertowns-based Thursday... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles The Era of the Heat Pump is Here April 22, 2023 The Era of the Heat Pump is Here And left its silver alien tubes all over my house By Krista Madsen– To... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News A Pre-Earth Day Ambush of Killer Shrubs April 20, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Out in the Irvington Woods on a sunny afternoon, some two dozen men and women in jeans... Read More Arts & Entertainment KT Tunstall Returns to The Tarrytown Music Hall Armed with ‘NUT,’ a New Album Exploring the Human Condition April 20, 2023 By W.B. King-- While perhaps a strange alchemy, elemental science and an appreciation for punk-folk music inspired a young girl... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Multicultural Magic On Display In Dobbs Ferry Fair April 19, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Culture and cuisine carried the day on April 15 as Dobbs Ferry Schools’ PTSA International Fair... Read More Environmental News Holtec Pauses Plans to Discharge Wastewater from Indian Point April 18, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Nine days after creating a community stir by announcing it would be moving up the date to... Read More Arts & Entertainment Navigating AI: Part 2 April 16, 2023 Should the Pause be a Full-Stop? | Meanwhile, ask for exactly what you want, and careful: you might just get... Read More Rivertowns SportsWestchester News Westchester Tennis Anyone? April 14, 2023 By Shana Liebman— On May 12th, the annual Westchester Tennis Ladder (WTL) will begin its fourth season — and for... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint