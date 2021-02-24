Community Board
Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns
Sleepy Hollow News

Candidate Forum – Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees – Wednesday, March 10, 7 pm

February 24, 2021

The Rivertowns League of Women Voters and Mothers Out Front Westchester Rivertowns are co-sponsoring a candidates forum for the Sleepy Hollow Village Board of Trustees election. Four candidates are running for three positions on the board of trustees. Tom Andruss, Jared Rodriguez and Denise Scaglione are running on the Unite Sleepy Hollow party and Dan Convissor is running on the Change for the Better party.  All have agreed to participate in the forum that will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm.  To register and submit questions, visit http://bit.ly/sleepytrust. For additional information, contact info@lwv-rivertowns.org.

The Rivertowns League of Women Voters and Mothers Out Front Westchester Rivertowns are non-partisan organizations that do not support or oppose individual candidates or parties. The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Mothers Out Front is a national movement to take action on climate change and work towards a just transition from fossil fuels to clean renewable energy.  The Westchester Rivertowns team is working on campaigns to avoid fossil fuels in new construction, switch from diesel to electric school buses, and encourage civic engagement.

