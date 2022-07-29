Campers Entertained By Funny Visitor

July 29, 2022

Kids at the Pierson Park Day Camp got a special treat Friday when Macaroni the Clown took center stage at the park’s amphitheater for a long, interactive show. Macaroni (a.k.a Tom Mayes of Port Jervis NY) has a knack for making startling surprises funny, not scary. He can be found at www.macaronitheclown.com.

