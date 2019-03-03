Camp 2019 Directory

by Barbara Moroch –

School may be out for summer, but camps are definitely in! Summer camp is a place where children and teens can come together to experience new adventures, learn new skills and most importantly, learn more about themselves. Here in the Westchester County area, summer day camps and programs abound. In the directory below, you will find just some designed for every kind of ability, interest and schedule. Many others can be found at the American Camping Association’s website: www.acacamps.org, and through your local churches and temples, schools, and town government. Happy camping!

Acres Of Adventure Summer Camp at Ann & Andy’s

2170 Saw Mill River Road, Elmsford

914-592-3027

www.acresofadventuresummercamp.com

Ages served: three months to 14 years

Of note: Their campus includes a climbing wall, western town, Indian village, basketball court, kickball field, water slide, clubhouse, bike course, computer and media room, multiple playgrounds and relaxation areas for friends to spend their summer days together. Customized schedules, individualized attention and hot lunches daily.

Alcott Montessori School

27 Crane Road, Scarsdale, NY; 46 Fox Meadow Rd., Scarsdale

914-472-4404; 914-725-7551

535 Broadway Avenue, Dobbs Ferry

914-693-4443

www.AlcottSchool.org

Type: Day camp

Ages served: three to six years; separate groups for two-year-olds

Of note: Offers wide range of activities including arts and crafts, cooking and science activities, nature walks, soccer, water play, indoor/outdoor play areas and sprinklers. Individualized learning to develop school readiness, social and play skills at child’s own pace.

Applause Westchester

114 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

914-835-2200

www.applauseny.com

Type: Day camp

Ages served: three to 12 years

Of note: Different programs for children three to five years old; K-1st grade; 2nd-3rd grade; 4th- 5th grade and 6th-10th grade. Professional performers serve as instructors for a series of dynamic, fun-filled classes such as acting, singing, set design, hip-hop, costume design and much more.

Blue Rock School

110 Demarest Mill Road, West Nyack

845-627-0234

www.summerplaycamp.org

Type: Day camp

Ages served: three to 11 years

A refreshing alternative for summer fun with a warm, caring and experienced staff. Children explore nature, art, music, gardening, swimming, science, woodworking, sewing, drama, games, water play and free play on Blue Rock School’s charming, five-acre wooded campus. Counselor-in-Training (CIT) program is available for children ages 13+.

Camp Mohawk

Mohawk Country Day School

200 Old Tarrytown Road, White Plains

914-949-2635

www.CampMohawk.com

Type: Day camp

Ages served: three to 15 years

Of note: On 40 spacious acres with heated swimming pools, Mohawk combines a small camp feel with an incredible array of exciting activities. Preschool, Middle and Senior Campers enjoy sports, arts, performance, nature and adventure. Day activities in small, nurturing groups are led by a mature staff. Door-to-door A/C transportation, lunch.

Central Park Dance Studio

450 Central Park Avenue, Scarsdale

914-723-2940

www.centralparkdance.com

Type: Summer program

Ages served: three to 17 years

Of note: Students participate in all phases of the production from selections and programs, to making their own scenery and rehearsing the acting and dance pieces. Daily classes in ballet, technique, tap, jazz, hip-hop, break dancing, musical theater, acting, voice and more.

The Children’s Summer Playhouse

286 Mile Square Road, Yonkers

378 Park Hill Avenue, Yonkers

914-965-9491

www.thechildrensplayhouse.net

Type: Summer program

Ages served: two to six years

A dynamic program of arts, crafts, music, water play, storytelling, drama, movement, science. An abundant variety of opportunities are provided for creative play and for mental and physical challenges that lead to success and growth.

Dance Cavise

273 Halstead Avenue, Mamaroneck

914-381-5222

www.dancecavise.com

Type: Summer program

Ages served: five to 13 years

Of note: Six-week dance and theater arts camp. Study aspects of dance, vocal technique, drama, set and costume design. Campers participate in two original productions directed by Broadway veteran Joe Cavise. Field trips to Broadway. Seven-week Intensive Camp for advanced dancers also available.

Elizabeth Mascia Child Care Center (Emccc)

171 Sheldon Avenue, Tarrytown

914-631-2126

www.masciachildcare.org/camp

Type: Summer program

Ages served: six to 12 years

EMCCC campers visit museums, go swimming, enjoy picnics, and participate in music and dance programs, talent shows, interactive science demonstrations, and tennis instruction. A summer reading program is offered as well. Full use is made of the EMCCC campus that includes playgrounds, a basketball court, a tennis court and a ball field.

Future Stars Summer Camps

SUNY Purchase

735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase

914-273-8500

www.fscamps.com

Type: Day camp

Ages served: 3 ½ to 16 years

Of note: Future Stars programs run each week from mid-June through late August. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campers choose from specialties such as tennis, soccer, football, multi-sports, basketball, baseball, field hockey, lacrosse, cheerleading, volleyball, circus arts, magic, softball, diving, and more. Lunch option, central point transportation from Westchester, door-to-door transportation from Manhattan available.

Green Chimneys Summer Camps

Clearpool – Carmel

Hillside – Brewster

845-225-8226 x603

www.greenchimneys.org/camps

Ages served: four to 15 years

Type: Day camp

Outdoor exploration paired with unique farm and wildlife activities enriches the Hillside Summer Camp program. Over 160 acres of natural beauty include a sandy canoe launch along the Great Swamp and the Green Chimneys Farm & Wildlife Center, where campers make furry and feathered friends with 300+ animals, and an Olympic-sized indoor pool means swimming in almost any weather. Clearpool Summer Camp offers hands-on nature and skill-building activities, helping children develop environmental awareness and gain new personal tools.

Hackley School Summer Programs

293 Benedict Avenue, Tarrytown, NY

914-366-2675

www.hackleyschool.org

Ages served: four to 17 years

Type: Summer program

Of note: A wide range of offerings for rising students. Hackley Hornets is an activity- based program – arts, sports, games, etc. – primarily designed for kids K-eighth grade. Middle School and Upper School Academics provide a range of enrichment and advancement programs to help prepare students for the upcoming school year and beyond. Specialty courses designed to explore interesting real-world applications and disciplines in a fun-filled context.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School

25 School Lane, Scarsdale

914-723-1169

www.hbms.org

Type: Summer program

Ages served: six to 16 years

Of note: Students at all levels participate in programs tailored to their individual needs and interests. Classes, workshops, and performance opportunities include: instrumental classes; orchestra; wind ensemble, and chorus; musical theater; jazz; rock; world drumming; music technology instruction; and more. Morning, afternoon, and extended day options are available.

House Of Sports

1 Elm Street, Ardsley

914-479-5419

www.houseofsportsny.com

Type: Day camp

Ages served: three years and up

Of note: Offering a variety of weekly summer sports camps for children, taught by a full-time athletic training staff and designed to have your child dramatically improve their on-court/on-field skills while having a positive, fun experience. Camps take place on a weekly basis starting in June and continuing through August.

ID Tech Camps

Programs available locally at:

Iona College, New Rochelle

Manhattanville College, Purchase

Pace University, Pleasantville

Call 1-888-709-8324

www.internaldrive.com

Type: Day camp

Ages served: seven to 19 years

Of note: Paving the way in STEM education, at iD Tech, kids and teens of all skill levels discover coding, AI, machine learning, film, robotics, and game design, developing the in-demand skills needed to compete at top New York companies like Google, Facebook, Vimeo, BuzzFeed, and more.

Irvington Day Camp

Dows Lane School

6 Downs Lane, Irvington

www.irvingtonny.gov

email: Maureen @mdepaoli@irvingtonny.gov

Grades served: K through 8th

Of note: Session 1 – July 1-July 19; Session II July 15-August 2. 9am-1:30pm. Extended days available. Activities and special events include: barbecue, carnival, color wars, cooking, crafts, drama, field day, hiking, nature, multi-sports, scavenger hunts, showcase, swimming, theme days, trips and more! Be part of the fun in a safe and nurturing environment.

Irvington Teenscape 2019

www.irvingtonny.gov

914-591-7736

Type: Travel and Sports Camp

Grades served: 6th through 8th

Of note: Teenscape is a teen summer travel and sports camp run by the Irvington Recreation Department that includes exciting trips, outdoor activities, recreational sports, and memory making with friends. Session 1: July 1- July 19; Session 2: July 22 – August 9. See more on www.facebook.com/teenscapeirvingtonrecreation.

Music Conservatory of Westchester

216 Central Avenue, White Plains

914-761-3900 x143

www.musicconservatory.org

Type: Musical theatre workshop

Ages served: five to 15 years

Of note: Instrumental and vocal Instruction is offered all summer, and you can customize the number of weeks to suit your needs. Students learn about the process of rehearsing and performing a musical, working with a professional director, music director and choreographer who are also experienced arts educators. In a low-pressure, non-competitive but disciplined and artistically challenging environment, students learn beginning technique in the areas of acting, singing, dance, and improvisation.

Mohawk Day Camp

200 Old Tarrytown Road, White Plains

914-949-2635

www.CampMohawk.com

Type: Day camp

Ages served: three to 15 years

Of note: Twenty-three sports fields, basketball and tennis courts with instruction by top coaches, separate arts and hobby centers, a year-round farm with pony rides, drama and music centers, ropes courses, mini-golf courses and ice skating rink. Two instructional swims daily.

Oasis in Dobbs Ferry

Two locations:

Masters School, 49 Clinton Avenue, Dobbs Ferry

Mercy College, 555 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry

800-317-1392

www.oasischildren.com

Type: Day camp

Ages served four to 14 years

Of note: A traditional camp experience. Campers have access to playing fields, courts and a pool. Oasis Teen Travel program, for ages 12 to 14 years, takes teens on daily trips. Enrollment is flexible; children can attend for a minimum of two consecutive weeks to eight weeks.

Ossining Children’s Center

90-92 South Highland Avenue, Ossining

914-941-0230

www.ossiningchildrenscenter.org

Type: Day camp

Ages served: four to 13 years

Of note: Summer program with challenging and fun physical activities (including swimming lessons), enrichment experiences (including a film animation workshop), free time and mentoring relationships with supportive adults. Field trips taken to recreational and cultural points of interest in the region.

ProSwing Baseball Camp

27 Radio Circle Drive, Mount Kisco

914-242-1626

www.proswingbaseball.com

Type: Day camp

Ages served: six to 12 years

Of note: Summer Camp runs June 25 – August 16. ProSwing camps are designed to provide each individual player with the necessary fundamental skill set in order to maximize potential and excel on the ball field. Offers personalized attention in an exciting group setting, the camp encourages learning, activity and most of all, fun.

Rivertown Swim Academy

A swimming academy for all ages and levels of swimming. Our experienced instructors teach proper stroke technique that will help your swimmer achieve excellence in the fantastic sport of swimming. The sooner these habits are developed properly, the more success your swimmer will experience in the competitive sport of swimming, while also providing a level of confidence for parents in and around the pool for your swimmers.

>For the Beginner Swimmers: Learn to be comfortable around the pool/water, learn water safety in developing a life skill.

>For the Recreational Swimmers: Learn the foundations of competitive swimming, learn all four strokes by developing good habits early.

>For the Experienced Swimmers: Personalized stroke instructions, emphasis on starts/turns and developing race strategy.

Rivertown Swim Academy can also develop a plan for triathlon swimmers, looking to be more competitive in the water part of their race, as well as individuals looking to continue training in the water.

Rye Nature Center

873 Boston Post Road, Rye

914-967-5150

www.ryenaturecenter.org

Type: Day camp

Ages served: pre-K-13 years

Of note: Provides adventure and ecological exploration. Set on 47 acres of forest and trails, the camp creates an ideal opportunity to explore the outdoors. Encourages hands-on approach to scientific inquiry that connects everyone to nature by making environmental stewardship fun.

Shames JCC on The Hudson

371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown

914-366-7898

www.shamesjcc.org/summercamps

Type: Summer program

Ages served: five to 13 years

Of note: From June through August, JCC offers a River Friends Day Camp for ages 2-6, Camp Twelve Trails for grades K-10, and a Summer Sensations program for grades K-6. A jam-packed day on the JCC’s Tarrytown campus with age-appropriate activities. Kids will move their bodies and learn new social and physical skills including field games, swimming, sports, arts and crafts, music, dance, cooking, nature, karate, gymnastics, animal encounters, Shabbat and special outings for the older groups. Staffed by early childhood professionals and educators.

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow (TTSH) Summer Camp

Washington Irving Intermediate School

103 South Broadway, Tarrytown

Operated by the Village of Tarrytown Recreation

Department/238 West Main St., Tarrytown

914-631-8347

https://www.facebook.com/ttshsummercamps

Ages served: Tot Camp, ages 3 to 5; Day Camp, ages 5 to 12; Teen Travel Camp for ages 13 and 14 (Operated by the Village of Sleepy Hollow)

Of note: The TTSH Summer Camp is open to residents of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. Camp activities include arts and crafts, sports including basketball, field hockey, kick ball, etc. Field trips are scheduled once a week. The program includes swimming at the Tarrytown public pool 4 days per week, weather permitting. Fridays include on-site entertainment including magic acts, theatrical performances, music, dance and other events. Registration forms for summer 2019: https://www.tarrytowngov.com/sites/tarrytownny/files/uploads/2019_day_camp_flyer_registration_form.pdf.

Teatown Lake Reservation

1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining

914-762-2912

www.teatown.org

Type: Day camp

Ages served: four to 14 years

Of note: Adventure, discovery and hands-on fun in the outdoors. Children learn about and explore the natural world — catch frogs, collect bugs, climb rocks, hike on trails and explore natural habitats. Four sessions: Session I: July 1-July 12; Session II: July 15-July 26; Session III July 29-August 9; Session IV August 12-August 23.

Theater O Arts Camp

25 State Street, Ossining

914-487-4322

www.theatero.org

Type: Summer program

Ages served: eight to 14 years

Housed on the beautiful Bethany Arts Community (BAC) campus at 40 Somerstown Road in Ossining and staffed by professionals from Theater O, the camp explores all aspects of theater, art, music, puppetry, storytelling, games and more. Three sessions to choose from, spanning July through August. Campers may sign up for one, two or three weeks. Limited spots are available.

The Music Hall Academy at The Tarrytown Music Hall

13 Main Street, Tarrytown

914-631-3390, ext. 117

Type: Summer performing arts program

tarrytownmusichall.org/academy

Grades served: 2 to 12

Of note: Where kids can learn about theater in a real working theater! The Music Hall Academy presents its second summer of performing arts fun in the historic Tarrytown Music Hall! Week-long sessions throughout the summer include productions of FROZEN, JR. and LION KING KIDS, along with bi-lingual make-your-own theater, dance, improv, Shakespeare, circus arts and exploring ancient mythology on stage. Financial aid available.

Westchester Skating Academy

91 Fairview Park Drive, (Rte. 9A), Elmsford

914-347-8232

www.skatewsa.com

Type: Skating camp

Ages served: four to 12 years

Of note: Camp Chillin for youngsters ages 4-8 years old; Figure Skating Camp, June 17-August 30, with World and Olympic Team coaches. Hockey Camp, July 1 – August 30 develops boys and girls into well-rounded hockey players.

World Cup Gymnastics

170 Hunts Lane, Chappaqua, NY

914-238-4967

www.worldcupgymnastics.com

Ages served: five to 14 years

Of note: Each week campers enjoy gymnastics training, organized sports and games, arts and crafts, tie-dyeing, food projects and water games. Every activity is approached in an active, non-competitive manner so that children feel safe and supported as they challenge themselves to grow and learn. Campers will enjoy exciting gymnastic rotations. Special travel camp for kids ages 10-14 years.

YMCA ELC Summer Day Camp

62 Main Street, Tarrytown

914-418-5561

www.ymcatarrytown.org

Ages served: five to eight years

Y Camps are designed to provide stimulating fun learning experiences. Y Camp offers a warm and secure environment for children. All campers will participate in the following activities: sports, dance, nature, swimming lessons three times per week and recreational swim periods, art, and theme-based activities and special events. Four-day sessions from July – August.