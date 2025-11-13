Support our Sponsors
By How Much Will Con Ed Rates Go Up?

Con Ed's rates can seem as complicated as the wires that move its electricity
November 13, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

Are local officials happy or unhappy with Con Ed’s electric and gas rates proposed over the next few years? Should we, the consumers, be?

That’s hard for the average homeowner to tell, based on a series of public pronouncements—first from the Westchester Municipal Consortium (WMC), a group of 40 local municipalities that banded together as a party to the electric and gas rate case that will ultimately be decided by the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC). The WMC claimed that an agreement had been reached to set the increase in electric rates of 2.8% and gas rats at 2% over the next two calendar years, with similar increases over the following four years.

Compared to what Con Ed initially proposed, which was an electric bill increase of 13.4% and a gas bill up 19%, supporters of the agreement had reason to cheer. “I am pleased that Greenburgh participated in the consortium,” wrote Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. “Working together with other local governments in Westchester our coalition was successful in getting results for our residents.”

But then along came the county government, representing both the legislature and County Executive Ken Jenkins, saying a day later that they “strongly object” to the proposed rates, further complicating the issue by claiming the agreement will bring very different numbers: electricity rate increases of 4.3%, 5.0% and 3.3% each year of the same period. Gas rates, according to the county’s analysis, would go down by 0.3% in the first year but then bounce back up by 7.2% and 3.8% in the last year (2028).

“Families are already being stretched to the breaking point,” said the county leadership in a statement issued mid-week. “Utility bills are skyrocketing while wages remain flat. We are hearing from seniors on fixed incomes, families juggling multiple jobs, and business owners barely staying afloat. A rate hike of this magnitude will force too many to choose between paying their utility bills and affording necessities like food, medicine, or childcare.” Jenkins et al are urging the PSC “to reconsider this proposal, and work with local leaders to find solutions that do not further burden Westchester ratepayers.”

So is it 4.3% or 2.8%–or something else altogether? The WMC rates cited represent “shaped” total rates, which reflect the cost of power at the time it is used–which is higher during peak demand periods. “The ones in our statement represent ‘unshaped’ delivery rates,” according to Adrienne Sanders Kaye, Director of Communications for the Board of Legislators. These are based on a consistent price per unit, regardless of when the power is used. Con Ed uses both, depending on a customer’s specific plan. “Of course, all rates are tentative,” wrote Kaye in an email, “until the PSC votes on them.

Perhaps it will all come clear when we get our first Con Ed statements of the year come January.

