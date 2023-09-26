Buy An Irvington Bulldog. It Won’t Bite

Now you can bid to own your favorite bulldog from this summer's installation on Irvington's Main Street! Our online auction...Read More
September 26, 2023
Now you can bid to own your favorite bulldog from this summer's installation on Irvington's Main Street! Our online auction is open through October 15th.
Go to https://go.rallyup.com/bulldog-gallery/
Each one-of-a-kind piece was designed by a local artist, and all proceeds benefit the Village of Irvington’s beautification efforts.
Not interested in bringing a statue home? The site also accepts donations of any amount to help support public art in Irvington.
High School Football Players Nominated for Prestigious Award
September 25, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local high school football standouts are in the running for a prestigious award championed by the...
How to Be Happy, 1953
September 23, 2023
HOW TO BE HAPPY, 1953: Vs. Now...Not So Much By Krista Madsen– If my reward for unhoarding my parents was finding How to Be...
Public Health Expert Inaugurated as Mercy’s New President
September 23, 2023
Susan L. Parish, Ph.D. M.S.W., was inaugurated as the 13th President of Mercy University, its first as a Research I...
Homecoming Parade Cancelled Due to Weather
September 22, 2023
In a message to the Irvington community, Dr. Joel Adelberg, Acting Superintendent of Schools, has announced: "Due to the impending inclement...
Irvington EV Owners Look to Grow Their Numbers–And Cut Their Carbon Output
September 21, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Gathered around a table at Irvington's Chutney Massala restaurant Wednesday evening were two Tesla Model Xes, an...
The TaSH Receives National, Regional and State Recognition
September 20, 2023
The TaSH, otherwise known as The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market, was named the Number Two farmers market in...
New Phelps Facility Takes Care of the Caregivers
September 20, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Phelps Memorial Hospital's Riverview Cafe was all abuzz September 18 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the new...
Latest COVID Vaccine Now Arriving at Area Pharmacies
September 20, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The long-awaited—updated--COVID-19 vaccine that targets the variant currently in circulation is making its way into pharmacies across...
