Irvington News

Buy An Irvington Bulldog. It Won’t Bite

September 26, 2023

Now you can bid to own your favorite bulldog from this summer’s installation on Irvington’s Main Street! Our online auction is open through October 15th.

Go to https://go.rallyup.com/bulldog-gallery/

Each one-of-a-kind piece was designed by a local artist, and all proceeds benefit the Village of Irvington’s beautification efforts.

Not interested in bringing a statue home? The site also accepts donations of any amount to help support public art in Irvington.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

