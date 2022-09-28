Advertisement
  • The Legend - Cirque Performance
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Community News
Halloween
Historic Rivertowns

Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

• Bookmarks: 12 • Comments: 7

Sign outside Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, home of the The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze.
September 27, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo

The Business Council of Westchester and Historic Hudson Valley are teaming up to try to fill thousands of positions in the workplace, with the help of the legendary Headless Horseman.

Capitalizing on the popularity of Historic Hudson Valley’s Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, which attracts more than 125,000 spectators annually during the Halloween season, the Business Council has placed eye-catching signage on the Blaze grounds at Van Cortlandt Manor featuring the Headless Horseman as a “silent spokesperson” to encourage job seekers to scan a special QR code or go directly to a new web portal www.westchesterwantsyou.com.

Advertisement
  • Ballet Hispanico at Tarrytown Music Hall
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Show - Fall 2022

“Attracting talent is a major concern for Westchester business owners, because we are competing with companies in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut who are all vying for attention within the same talent pool,” said Dr. Marsha Gordon, CEO of The Business Council of Westchester. “Yet, when we thought internally about exploring new, powerful lead generation sources, the Blaze immediately came to mind as a unique opportunity to reach more than 125,000 visitors from within that same 150-mile radius with demographics similar to our target audience.”

For the initial launch, companies including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Maier Markey and Justic, LLP, Cuddy & Feder, LLP, and Tompkins Excavating agreed to participate in the pilot, and more companies will be added over the coming months.

“Beyond the historical, educational and entertainment value we provide to the community, we are equally an economic engine for the region, so to partner with a prominent business organization on something as important as attracting talent and utilizing the Blaze in such a unique and exciting way is truly an honor and we are thrilled to be part of this effort,” said Historic Hudson Valley President Waddell Stillman.

Historic Hudson Valley, Westchester’s largest cultural organization, educates and entertains more than 325,000 visitors a year through school programs, tours of five National Historic Landmarks, and Halloween-themed experiences. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze has drawn more than two million visitors since 2005.

The Business Council of Westchester represents more than 1,000 members, including multinational corporations, hospitals, universities, biotech pioneers, not-for-profits, entrepreneurs, and companies of all sizes.

“We couldn’t have moved so quickly without Historic Hudson Valley believing in the concept and the importance of what a partnership between business and non-profit leadership could yield for the betterment of the area economy,” Gordon said.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

September 27, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo — The Business Council of Westchester and Historic Hudson Valley are teaming up to try to fill...
Read More
Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

September 27, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It was a gathering of Westchester’s Democratic faithful in Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Tuesday, September 27th —...
Read More
Tarrytown Art In The Open

Tarrytown Art In The Open

September 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— If you’re walking down Tarrytown’s Main Street past the Music Hall, you can’t miss it. What was...
Read More
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

September 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In most other American communities, October 31st is a one-off event focused on trick-or-treating for the kids...
Read More
Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition

Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition

September 23, 2022
Three Irvington High School seniors, Ryan Liu, James Oley and Seungchan Yun, have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for...
Read More
Family YMCA of Tarrytown Chooses New Site for Daycare Program

Family YMCA of Tarrytown Chooses New Site for Daycare Program

September 22, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The public will get a chance next week to weigh-in on plans for the Family YMCA of...
Read More
Rock Around the Park

Rock Around the Park

September 20, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In addition to pandemic-induced pent-up demand for a good old-fashioned outdoor party, Irvington this year has a...
Read More
Using Restaurant Management Skills for Ukrainian Refugees

Using Restaurant Management Skills for Ukrainian Refugees

September 20, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- With the war in Ukraine continuing to wreak havoc, veteran restaurateur Mark Maynard sought to pitch in...
Read More
An EV Road Trip: Planning for the Long Run

An EV Road Trip: Planning for the Long Run

September 20, 2022
By Dean Gallea, TEAC Co-Chair-- In late August, I drove my Tesla Model Y from Tarrytown to visit family and...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry’s Zion Episcopal Church Now Listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Dobbs Ferry’s Zion Episcopal Church Now Listed on the National Register of Historic Places

September 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Sunday, September 18th was officially proclaimed Zion Episcopal Church Day, not only by Village of Dobbs Ferry...
Read More
12 recommended
print iconPrint
7 notes
84 views
bookmark icon