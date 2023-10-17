Community NewsIrvington NewsTarrytown News Burglary Suspects Crash Getaway Car Near Lyndhurst; Two Remain on the Loose Published 10 hours ago10h ago • Bookmarks: 1 October 16, 2023 By Barrett Seaman– Local social media sites were abuzz Monday morning with questions about a helicopter hovering in the vicinity of the Lyndhurst Castle in South Tarrytown—and with reason:Sponsor State Police, assisted by various village police departments, were tracking a car initially seen during an attempted burglary at a service station near the Bear Mountain Bridge. The same car was spotted not long after at a service station in Ossining. Again, the car, containing three individuals, fled south into Tarrytown, where it swiped another car. That brought the Tarrytown Police into play. Minutes later, just as a state trooper was exiting off the I-87/287 ramp, the car containing the three robbery suspects passed by on Broadway The trooper took chase, Less than half a mile down Broadway, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed near the entrance to Lyndhurst. That’s when the police helicopter was deployed. The three suspects took flight on foot. One of them was apprehended by a Tarrytown police officer and is in custody. As of Monday evening, however, the other two were still at large. News that criminal suspect were afoot somewhere near the village caused the Irvington school administration to order a lockdown. That decision was endorsed by Police Chief Frank Pignatelli and remained in effect until the police concluded that the suspects, all believed to be teenagers, were not likely to hurt anyone. That didn’t mean the crime was solved. The two outstanding suspects remained free but await burglary charges—if and when they are caught. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community NewsIrvington NewsTarrytown News Burglary Suspects Crash Getaway Car Near Lyndhurst; Two Remain on the Loose October 16, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Local social media sites were abuzz Monday morning with questions about a helicopter hovering in the vicinity... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News Brown, Zollo Square Off in Tarrytown Mayoral Forum October 16, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and challenger Doug Zollo squared off last week in their only scheduled debate... Read More Arts & Entertainment The American Artists’ Hand Archive Holds Court at the David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center October 15, 2023 By W.B. King-- Whether through the medium of sculpture, painting, film or other creative vehicles like music and poetry, artistic... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Asks Residents to Approve Record $18 Million Bond for New Municipal Complex October 12, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Sometimes grand solutions grow out of little problems. That seems to be the case with Irvington’s proposed... Read More Arts & EntertainmentDobbs Ferry News The Resurrection of a Bigger, Better Piccola October 12, 2023 By Shana Liebman-- It’s back! Trattoria Piccola, the beloved Dobbs Ferry Italian restaurant that closed in 2021, has reopened in... Read More Community News Jean Eccleston Appointed as New CEO for Kendal on Hudson October 10, 2023 Kendal on Hudson has appointed Jean Eccleston as the Life Plan Community's new Chief Executive Officer. Jean has been an... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & PoliticsTop News Mayoral Candidates in Dobbs Ferry Square Off in LOWV Forum October 9, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Two of the three candidates vying for the mayoral seat in the Village of Dobbs Ferry on... Read More Rivertowns SportsTop News Sleepy Hollow Relishes Decisive Homecoming Game Win October 9, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- As Sleepy Hollow players gathered in the end zone to celebrate their 31-13 victory against Briarcliff Saturday... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Punk Rock Stutter October 8, 2023 PUNK ROCK STUTTER: When your flaws are bad-ass By Krista Madsen– Author Darcey Steinke is the child of a minster in the stereotypical ways—she... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Small Business Helps Small Businesses October 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- LetterShop is a boutique marketing and design firm that advises business clients, many of them in the... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint