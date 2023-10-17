Burglary Suspects Crash Getaway Car Near Lyndhurst; Two Remain on the Loose

October 16, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

Local social media sites were abuzz Monday morning with questions about a helicopter hovering in the vicinity of the Lyndhurst Castle in South Tarrytown—and with reason:

State Police, assisted by various village police departments, were tracking a car initially seen during an attempted burglary at a service station near the Bear Mountain Bridge. The same car was spotted not long after at a service station in Ossining. Again, the car, containing three individuals, fled south into Tarrytown, where it swiped another car. That brought the Tarrytown Police into play.

Minutes later, just as a state trooper was exiting off the I-87/287 ramp, the car containing the three robbery suspects passed by on Broadway The trooper took chase, Less than half a mile down Broadway, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed near the entrance to Lyndhurst. That’s when the police helicopter was deployed.

The three suspects took flight on foot. One of them was apprehended by a Tarrytown police officer and is in custody. As of Monday evening, however, the other two were still at large.

News that criminal suspect were afoot somewhere near the village caused the Irvington school administration to order a lockdown. That decision was endorsed by Police Chief Frank Pignatelli and remained in effect until the police concluded that the suspects, all believed to be teenagers, were not likely to hurt anyone.

That didn’t mean the crime was solved. The two outstanding suspects remained free but await burglary charges—if and when they are caught.