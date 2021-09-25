Irvington News

BUMMER!

IHS's Meszaros Field was to be the site of the Bulldogs' Homecoming Game
September 25, 2021

By Barrett Seaman-

Homecoming weekend is a big deal, and Irvington High School students were geared up for a big one, with a Homecoming Parade to be followed by a Saturday night under the lights football game against Poughkeepsie. The Bulldogs (1-1) were looking forward to rebounding from a 51-7 drubbing last weekend at the hands of county rival Edgemont.

Then on Friday night, according to Superintendent Kris Harrison, the school was informed that Poughkeepsie was unable to field a team because of an outbreak of COVID-19. As a result, both the game and the parade have been cancelled.

“We are not going to let this disappointing news bring us down,” vowed Harrison in a message to the IHS community. “Planning is already underway to hold a post-Homecoming Week Bulldog celebration.”

According to a story by Matthew Weidler in the school newspaper, The Paw Print, the players were subdued upon hearing the news at a Friday team meeting.

According to Harrison, there was an attempt to find a replacement team but none could be found.

