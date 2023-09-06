Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Irvington News
Rivertowns Sports

Bulldogs Facing Rebuilding Season in 2023

• Bookmarks: 2

(L-R:) Captains Jacob Constantine, Teagan Waters, Marcus Canton and Mason Canton.
September 6, 2023

By Tom Pedulla—

Everything points to a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs as they adjust to yet another head coaching change and a season-ending injury to stellar running back Marcus Canton.

Sponsor
Work for The Hud Indy

Jeff Michael, who stayed only two seasons as head coach, hands over the program to one of his assistants, Justin Myers, a former quarterback at the school. Canton, a fast and elusive back who was expected to handle much of the offensive workload, was lost to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He sustained the injury during a recruiting camp and looks forward to making a full recovery that will allow him to play in college.

No wonder Myers is not about to make any predictions. “I don’t know about numbers,” he said. “I just want to see improvement every week and then, hopefully, toward the end of the year we’re either in the playoffs or feeling a lot better than we did at the start of the season.”

Sophomore quarterback Chris Callahan should be a tremendous asset as the program grows. He possesses a strong arm and looks to be a good fit for the offense that Myers is installing, one that will use plenty of misdirection and emphasizes getting to the edges.

Myers said of Callahan, “He’s taken leaps and bounds from last year when he wasn’t able to call plays in the huddle to now he’s reading safeties and reading corners.”

One key will be for the Bulldogs to capitalize on their speed. “I think we are faster than any Irvington team I’ve seen in a long time,” the new head coach said. “We’ve had a lot of track and soccer converts. That being said, we are lacking some size up front.”

The Bulldogs will turn to any of four backs to try to compensate for the tremendous loss of Canton. Seniors Teagan Waters and Steve Ritmeyer, freshman Adrian Aybar and sophomore Soren Deyonker should all see the ball at one time or another.

Mason Canton, a dangerous slot receiver, is among those who will try to compensate for the absence of his twin. Both brothers are serving as captains. “I’m hoping to help in any way I can,” Marcus said.

The team received a lift when junior C.J. Steinberg joined the roster. He will start at safety. “He’s giving us a little more juice than we had before,” Myers said.

Cornerback Jayden Jarrett is another important junior to watch. He will typically be entrusted with covering the opponent’s top receiver one-on-one. If he plays to expectations, that will create opportunities for junior Alex Hempstead, a versatile performer, and sophomore defensive tackle Eldad Frechter.

It is hoped that Myers, 33, can finally bring needed stability at the head coaching position. Constantine noted Myers’ inexperience at the top post but said, “I think coach and his support staff are improving every day.”

Waters acknowledged that the coaching change caught players off guard. But he believes they are quickly adjusting and can be something of a sleeper in Class B. “I think we’re going to surprise some people and make some noise in the section,” he said.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
First Electric Bus Unveiled in Tarrytown School District

First Electric Bus Unveiled in Tarrytown School District

September 6, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The first electric school bus in the Tarrytown School District was recently unveiled. A ribbon-cutting was held...
Read More
Bulldogs Facing Rebuilding Season in 2023

Bulldogs Facing Rebuilding Season in 2023

September 6, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Everything points to a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs as they adjust to yet another head coaching...
Read More
ITAV10591 September Newsletter

ITAV10591 September Newsletter

September 6, 2023
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Confident of Continuing Winning Tradition on Gridiron

Dobbs Ferry Confident of Continuing Winning Tradition on Gridiron

September 5, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry has not one but two tremendous running backs to replace in bruiser Brian Dann and...
Read More
Governor Hochul Drops In On Opening Day At Washington Irving School

Governor Hochul Drops In On Opening Day At Washington Irving School

September 5, 2023
Along with their regular teachers and school administrators, students at Tarrytown's Washington Irving School had a few extra adults there...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Calendar for September

Sleepy Hollow Calendar for September

September 5, 2023
Free Shuttle Bus to and from the TaSH Farmers Market every Saturday!  http://tashfarmersmarket.org/ Free Shuttle Bus to TaSH Farmers Market at...
Read More
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie Tours the Rivertowns and Doles Out State Largesse

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie Tours the Rivertowns and Doles Out State Largesse

September 3, 2023
By Jeff Wilson--       Gazing out over the waterfront at the Tarrytown Marina, New York State Assembly Speaker...
Read More
For the Love of Freaks

For the Love of Freaks

September 2, 2023
FOR THE LOVE OF FREAKS: Because it takes one to know one By Krista Madsen– My favorite class in grad school at...
Read More

September Movies @ Warner Library

September 2, 2023
Wednesday Movie Matinees at 2 pm on the third floor September 6/ Are You There God, It’s me Margaret - When her...
Read More
Irvington Senior Recognized for Food Pantry Donations

Irvington Senior Recognized for Food Pantry Donations

September 1, 2023
Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Benjamin Boykin recognized Jonah Goldberg, an Irvington High School student for his efforts over...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
8 views
bookmark icon