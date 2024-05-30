Bulldogs Art to be on Display Again in Irvington 

May 30, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Bulldog Walking Gallery, last year’s hugely successful public sculpture installation, is returning to downtown Irvington this weekend.

Starting on Sunday, June 2 through September, 26 fantastically decorated, fiberglass bulldogs, each representing Irvington’s beloved mascot, will be displayed on the village’s Main Street.

The official opening will be during the Irvington Summer Festival, which takes place between noon and 4 p.m. June 2. The event will include games, a scavenger hunt, arts activities, food, and other attractions.

“Last year’s Bulldog Walking Gallery was a real talking point, with thousands of locals and visitors admiring the colorful sculptures,” said Kristina Schmidt, the artist and small business owner behind the project. “Once again, we are bringing the community together and adding that extra special charm to our village.”

The bulldogs, easily accessible from Irvington Train Station, were painted by talented artists in the Lower Hudson Valley, including members of Main Street School Art Club. They were inspired by everything from architecture to board games and locally produced food.

One sculpture is based around Mr. Monopoly, and another is a collage of scenic, local photographs. Visitors will also meet a statue created by the owner and staff at The Red Barn Bakery covered with baked goods, such as cupcakes.

Then there is the bulldog that honors Gina Maher, Irvington’s legendary girls’ basketball coach, who reached 800 victories this year.

A 27th bulldog, called “Perfect Day” depicting the gorgeous sunset over The Palisades, is going astray. The sculpture will appear outside Greenburgh Town Hall and also pop up in other parts of Lower Westchester to offer a fun taste of the main gallery.

Schmidt, co-chair of Irvington’s Committee for Arts and Culture, came up with the idea after visiting other cities and towns displaying whimsical animal sculptures. Sponsors range from local businesses such as MP Taverna, Lenco Tile, and Ivkosic Painting, to community groups and individuals.

This fall, at the end of the exhibition, the bulldogs will be auctioned off. Proceeds will support upcoming community arts projects.