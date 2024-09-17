Support our Sponsors
Bulldog Statues in Irvington Up for Auction

September 17, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Bulldog Walking Gallery, this summer’s beloved public sculpture installation in the Village of Irvington, is now up for auction.

Throughout the summer, 27 specially decorated fiberglass bulldog statues—representing Irvington’s trusty mascot—were displayed along Main Street, adding a unique charm to the village.

“Each bulldog is a one-of-a-kind piece of art, designed by a talented local artist in collaboration with sponsors,” said Kristina Schmidt, the project’s lead artist. “The statues draw inspiration from themes, including architecture, board games, and locally produced food, each showcasing hours of hard work, dedication, and creativity.”

This year’s bidding is happening online at https://go.rallyup.com/bulldogs2024. More information can be found at http://bulldoggallery.org. The reserve on each statue is $500, making the auction affordable to a broad audience.

Each robust sculpture is weatherproof and impact resistant.

“Last year, people were amazingly generous,” Schmidt said, noting that one dog raised more than $3,000. “It allowed us to make this year’s collection bigger and better.”

Fans of the bulldogs and public art can also donate to future projects directly on the auction site by chipping in any amount they want.

Before the end of the sale, the Bulldog Walking Gallery is making two additional public appearances.

The complete collection will be showcased at the popular Rocktoberfest festival in Matthiessen Park in Irvington on Saturday, September 28.

During the festival, visitors will have a chance to vote for their favorite bulldog. The winning artists will receive a “People’s Choice Award,” which will be announced at the event.

Following Rocktoberfest, the bulldogs will brighten Irvington’s Homecoming Week, appearing around the Irvington High School and Middle School Campus, starting on Monday, September 30.

The auction will officially close on Sunday, October 6 at 8 p.m. Winning bidders will be contacted shortly afterward.

For more information, visit www.bulldoggallery.org, www.instagram.com/bulldoggallery/, or www.facebook.com/bulldoggallery/.

 

 

 

Bulldog Statues in Irvington Up for Auction

