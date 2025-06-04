Bulldog Gallery Returning to Streets of Irvington

June 4, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Bulldogs will be on the loose for the next four months in Irvington, but don’t worry, they don’t bite!

For the third year, beginning Sunday, June 8 and continuing through Sept. 23, the Bulldog Gallery, featuring 23 decorated fiberglass bulldogs, will be returning the Main Street and surrounding areas in the village.

“We’ve welcomed many talented professional artists this year,” said Kristina Schmidt, chair of the committee behind the project. “It’s exciting to see how this project continues to unite our community and bring joy.”

This year, creativity knows no bounds: the artists used materials ranging from clothing to epoxy bull horns to transform each statue into a unique work of art. They drew inspiration from nature, cities, cultural traditions, hobbies, food, etc.

One of this year’s standout statues is Spider-Dog, a superhero-inspired pup envisioned by Gloria Marrero, artist and owner of Penny’s Party Place.

Art enthusiasts shouldn’t miss Stained Glass Bulldog. This gem by Al Villacara features geometric patterns and shades of green that evoke stained glass.

Meanwhile, animator and artist Kaya Das has created the stunning River Dog, inspired by the fragile ecosystem of the Hudson River and depicting diverse life under the water.

This year’s sponsors include stalwarts MP Taverna, IVKOSIC Painting, and FarmEats BBQ. A host of new local businesses are also joining the fun.

“We’re delighted to welcome back some of our incredible sponsors for the third year, and equally excited to have new partners helping bring this stunning project to life,” said gallery coordinator Stanislav Skocik. “It’s truly a community effort and inspiring to see so many people unite for the arts.”

The gallery can be seen on foot or by car. This fall, the bulldogs will be auctioned off at the end of the exhibition. Proceeds will support upcoming community arts projects and participating artists.

The official start of the gallery will be at the Bulldog Art & Food Festival on June 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. Families can look forward to a fun-filled afternoon complete with a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, face painting, food vendors, and more. Live music by local band The SKAM will enhance the festivities.