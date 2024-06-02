Bulk Collection Dates in Greenburgh

Over the next several weeks, the Greenburgh Department of Public Works will be accepting large metal and non-metal items for drop off at several locations throughout Town, allowing residents to drop off bulk items during designated times. Residents must bring their license to show proof of residence. We will NOT be accepting e-waste (computers, TVs, printers, etc.), wet paint, hazardous materials, or construction debris.

We will be accepting items for drop off from 7:30 am – 2:00 pm.

In addition, you can make appointments for bulk pickups from your home by clicking on to the website at the link below: https://widgets.recollect.net/r/area/GreenburghNY/waste?#

Thursday, June 6 & Friday, June 7: Webb Field/ Richard Presser Park (218 N Central Avenue, Hartsdale)

Thursday, June 20 & Friday, June 21: Greenburgh Library (300 Tarrytown Rd, Elmsford)

Thursday, June 27 & Friday, June 28: Taxter Road Site Parking Lot (located next to the East Irvington Nature Preserve)

Thursday, July 11 & Friday, July 12: Town Hall Parking Lot (177 Hillside Avenue, White Plains)

Thursday, July 18 & Friday, July 19: Webb Field/ Richard Presser Park (218 N Central Avenue, Hartsdale)

Thursday, July 25 & Friday, July 26: Greenburgh Library (300 Tarrytown Rd, Elmsford)

Thursday, August 1 & Friday, August 2: Taxter Road Site Parking Lot (located next to the East Irvington Nature Preserve)

Thursday, August 8 & Friday, August 9: Town Hall Parking Lot (177 Hillside Avenue, White Plains)

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor