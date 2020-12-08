Building a Brew Pub, One Nail at a Time

December 8, 2020

by W.B. King–

Opening a specialty craft beer and gourmet coffee bar has long been a dream for J.B. and Chris Gomez. When the brothers started their journey a couple of years ago, they knew there would be hurdles, but they couldn’t have forecasted a pandemic.

“The hardest part of building out during COVID-19 was when we could only have one construction worker in the place at a time,” reflects J.B. Gomez. “Watching your dream being built out literally one nail at a time was quite frustrating.”

Initially, the business was scheduled to open in the spring of 2020, but the pandemic, as it did with so many other aspects of everyday life, interrupted timelines,” says J.B. Patience and perseverance, however, paid off when on October 10, the Gomez brothers proudly opened the doors to Climbing Wolf Coffee and Beer Bar at 78 Main Street in Dobbs Ferry.

“The turnout was amazing, and we have had a lot of community support since we opened,” he says. “But one of the things I struggle with as a new business owner is turning people away.” The newly minted establishment has a capacity for 60 customers inside, but COVID-19-related dining restrictions reduced that to 50 percent.

“With proper socially distanced seating, we can fit 20 to 23 customers depending on if coffee service is opened or closed,” says Gomez. “But people seem to understand when we are at capacity and appreciate that we are trying to do our best to protect people.”

For convenience and safety, the establishment has a takeout window where customers, some of whom have yet to go inside, can order beer or coffee, explains J.B. Gomez. “We’re happy to continue that service throughout the winter and to try and find other ways to adapt to the pandemic restrictions,” he says. “We will continue to adhere to rules and adapt as they change — to keep our customers as safe as we can.”

What’s on Tap?

Along with locally sourced pastries, cakes and snacks, which include vegan and gluten-free options, a wide selection of drinks will dazzle beer and coffee enthusiasts. These include 90 different bottles and cans of beer, plus wine, hard seltzer and cider.

“We also have 12 tap lines for beer but are currently carrying eight taps so we keep kegs fresh and rotate them,” says Chris Gomez. “We also have three taps for coffee.”

A lot of aesthetic care and thought went into the creative design of the bar. State-of-the-art machinery complements comfortable leather couches. “We’re really proud of the equipment we have in the location on both the beer side and the coffee side, and the work we’ve put into understanding how far we can push the limit on the drinks we want to serve,” says Chris Gomez. “Having a really advanced draft system for the beer has allowed us to do really exciting things with our coffee drinks.”

Among beers like Springdale’s Ginger Juice, Bell’s Light Hearted Ale and Hermit Thrush’s Barrel Rye, a nitro non-alcoholic cider from Thompson’s Cider Mill in Croton-on-Hudson, is on tap, along with nitro macadamia mocha on the coffee side that is made in-house.

“Climbing Wolf has always been a place where we wanted to serve the best drinks we could, and it’s something we have geared our space towards. We wanted to be a community place where people could spend a little bit of time, hang out and relax,” says Chris Gomez. “But the community aspect of Climbing Wolf has been the part of the business we’ve enjoyed so much. We’ve met so many new people from Dobbs Ferry and the surrounding area and made so many new friends and are so appreciative of what the community has brought to Climbing Wolf.”

It Takes a Village

Opening a business at any time is a difficult challenge, but COVID-19 only made the journey that much more difficult for the brothers. But when they reflect on the process, J.B. and Chris Gomez say they were encouraged and supported by so many people who helped turn their dream into a reality, including their father, James.

“At this point there are too many instances of amazing support to share, but Dan Roemer from the Dobbs Ferry building department has really helped us navigate what’s needed from the town’s perspective. Our friend, Chris Chuff, has been giving us amazing legal support, and Adam Sainsbury, who has 20-plus years in the industry came down from New Hampshire several times to help us out,” notes J.B. Gomez. “We could not be more grateful for all of the support we’ve gotten from our family, our friends and our community. We think about that literally every day.”

As the Gomez brothers look forward, they encourage locals to visit their new operation as well as check out their ever-changing offerings that can be viewed and ordered online via their website, Facebook and Instagram pages, (Climbingwolf.dobbs).

“We just brought in a rare coffee from one of our roasters, Onyx Coffee Lab. This coffee, known as Colombia Inmaculada Eugenioides, was once thought to be extinct and is the father/uncle of the arabica species,” explains J.B. “We only received 12 ounces for the entire store and will only be able to make about 18 cups of coffee total. People will have to follow our Instagram to know when we are going to have special items like this coffee available.”