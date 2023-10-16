Sponsor
Abbott House Gala
Government & Politics
Tarrytown News
Top News

Brown, Zollo Square Off in Tarrytown Mayoral Forum

• Bookmarks: 8

October 16, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo

 Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and challenger Doug Zollo squared off last week in their only scheduled debate prior to the Nov. 7 election.

Sponsor
Work for The Hud Indy

The Oct. 12 online forum was led by the League of Women Voters.

Brown, running on the Democratic line, is seeking a second two-year term as mayor. She served five previous years as a trustee.

Zollo, who served 18 years as a village trustee, is running on the Republican and Village First lines.

Brown defeated Zollo and former Mayor Paul Janos in a three-way race in 2021.

Recently appointed to the Executive Board of the Westchester Municipal Officers Association, Brown, a 28-year village resident, said the rising costs of running a municipality was one of the pressing issues facing Tarrytown.

“Tarrytown is in the center of a growing region,” Brown said. “We have to find a way to smartly expand our tax base. We have to work on smart development.”

Zollo, a 40-year village resident and U.S. Army veteran, owns a manufacturers representation firm that sells paper and plastic products, along with a property management company with his wife that he operates from a building on South Broadway.

He said he decided to seek elected office again after the Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a controversial Zoning Code change allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to be built in single-family homes.

Brown did not cast a vote on the code change since the majority of the board had already made it official.

“The Board of Trustees was listening, but they weren’t listening to what people were saying,” Zollo said. “I would revisit the ADU law.”

When asked about affordable housing in Tarrytown, Zollo maintained the village had “done more than our share, second only to Tuckahoe.

Brown said the Village Code’s requirement of developers to provide at least 10 percent of affordable housing was “probably not” adequate.

“We need to work towards the missing middle of Tarrytown. We need to find options available for the workforce,” Brown said.

Brown said the village has increased parking and will experiment with E-Bikes to try to reduce the number of vehicles downtown.

“We want to make a village where people don’t always have to use their vehicles,” she said. “Parking will always be an issue on busy, busy days.”

Zollo asserted E-Bikes were not the answer and he would not encourage them.

“There’s very few solutions to the parking problems we have,” Zollo said. “E-Bikes are very dangerous for pedestrians.”

Brown is running with Trustees Rebecca McGovern, David Kim and Effie Phillips-Staley. Zollo is running with Peter Bartolacci, John Callanan and Haydee McCarthy.

Early voting begins on Oct. 28.

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Brown, Zollo Square Off in Tarrytown Mayoral Forum

Brown, Zollo Square Off in Tarrytown Mayoral Forum

October 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo  Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and challenger Doug Zollo squared off last week in their only scheduled debate...
Read More
The American Artists’ Hand Archive Holds Court at the David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center

The American Artists’ Hand Archive Holds Court at the David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center

October 15, 2023
By W.B. King-- Whether through the medium of sculpture, painting, film or other creative vehicles like music and poetry, artistic...
Read More
Irvington Asks Residents to Approve Record $18 Million Bond for New Municipal Complex

Irvington Asks Residents to Approve Record $18 Million Bond for New Municipal Complex

October 12, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Sometimes grand solutions grow out of little problems. That seems to be the case with Irvington’s proposed...
Read More
The Resurrection of a Bigger, Better Piccola

The Resurrection of a Bigger, Better Piccola

October 12, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- It’s back! Trattoria Piccola, the beloved Dobbs Ferry Italian restaurant that closed in 2021, has reopened in...
Read More
Jean Eccleston Appointed as New CEO for Kendal on Hudson

Jean Eccleston Appointed as New CEO for Kendal on Hudson

October 10, 2023
Kendal on Hudson has appointed Jean Eccleston as the Life Plan Community's new Chief Executive Officer. Jean has been an...
Read More
Mayoral Candidates in Dobbs Ferry Square Off in LOWV Forum

Mayoral Candidates in Dobbs Ferry Square Off in LOWV Forum

October 9, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two of the three candidates vying for the mayoral seat in the Village of Dobbs Ferry on...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Relishes Decisive Homecoming Game Win

Sleepy Hollow Relishes Decisive Homecoming Game Win

October 9, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- As Sleepy Hollow players gathered in the end zone to celebrate their 31-13 victory against Briarcliff Saturday...
Read More
Punk Rock Stutter

Punk Rock Stutter

October 8, 2023
PUNK ROCK STUTTER: When your flaws are bad-ass By Krista Madsen– Author Darcey Steinke is the child of a minster in the stereotypical ways—she...
Read More
Small Business Helps Small Businesses

Small Business Helps Small Businesses

October 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- LetterShop is a boutique marketing and design firm that advises business clients, many of them in the...
Read More
Faced With A Flood, Le Cirque Made The Show Go On

Faced With A Flood, Le Cirque Made The Show Go On

October 8, 2023
By Jeff Wilson--      They may fly through the air with the greatest of ease, but when it comes to...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
77 views
bookmark icon