Brown, Hoyt, Rinaldi Running Unopposed for Tarrytown Board of Trustees

October 30, 2020

By Rick Pezzullo

Three incumbents on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees are running unopposed in the November 3 election.

Karen Brown, owner of Hudson Barter Exchange, will be serving a third two-year term. A member of the Affordable Housing Task Force and Police Reform Committee, Brown said the coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges for the village with non-tax revenues significantly diminished.

“Nevertheless, the village continues to maintain a high standard of service for its residents and businesses,” she said. “Outdoor dining is a good example. People love it and it has been a lifesaver for our downtown restaurants. It is something I’d like to see continued and improved upon even after the pandemic.”

Robert Hoyt, an Associate Director at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in Tarrytown and a lifelong village resident, will be serving an eighth term.

“I want to closely watch all of the current proposed developments in the village, making sure it is smart development for the good and benefit of the village, and keeping with the charming and historical feel of the village,” Hoyt said. “I will continue to address the need for more parking and the concerns of traffic in our village.”

Hoyt also stressed COVID-19 would remain a top priority to keep employees, residents and visitors safe.

“I will continue to help the village and merchants get through these difficult financial times,” he said. “I will closely watch the village budget during this stressed economy, and help the village restore its vitality once the pandemic subsidies.”

Paul Rinaldi, a Clinical Psychologist with a specialty in addiction, will be serving his second term. He has lived in Tarrytown for 21 years and previously served on the Village Ethics Committee for more than a decade.

Brown said keeping residents informed and engaged on the issues facing the village was “most important as we move forward.”

“I take seriously and to heart the job of representing the interests of Tarrytown,” she said. “There are projects in front of the Planning Board that will affect Tarrytown for years to come. The Board of Trustees is committed to supporting projects that balance preservation of Tarrytown’s unique character, sustainability and economic growth.”