Politics
Tarrytown News
Top News

Brown and Four Others Sworn Into Newly Refreshed Tarrytown Board

• Bookmarks: 15

Village Justice Kyle C. McGovern swears in Karen Brown as Tarrytown Mayor
December 7, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Oftentimes, when Tarrytown’s trustee meeting room is packed with people, it’s because some controversial issue is on the agenda. Not on Monday night, December 6th. The mood was entirely festive as enrobed Village Justice Kyle C. McGovern prepared to swear in a new mayor and four trustees before a packed village hall.

Returning trustee Becky McGovern is sworn in by her brother-in-law

Former Trustee Karen Brown, who won a three-way race for mayor in November, was quick to observe that she was the first woman to sit in the mayor’s chair since Eileen PIlla served for ten years in the 1990s. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Brown to enthusiastic applause.

Now duly-elected Trustee David Kim

“This election was not about who will change or will not change Tarrytown,” she said. “Change is coming. It’s here. This election is about how we will meet change.” The question, Brown went on, is whether the village would deal with it through divisiveness and acrimony, “or will we do it with innovation, collaboration and joy.”

Board newcomer Effie Phillips-Staley

Joy was certainly evident Monday night as the five officials—all Democrats–were sworn into office. Following Brown’s oath of office, Judge McGovern swore in returning trustee Becky McGovern (who happens to be his sister-in-law) and David Kim, who was appointed in September 2020 to fill the vacancy created when then-Deputy Mayor Tom Butler took over from the retiring mayor Drew Fixell. He then gave the oath of office to newcomer Effie Phillips-Staley, a non-profit executive, and to Thomas Mitchell, an education administrator who was appointed to fill in for Mayor Brown’s vacated trustee chair.

Thomas Mitchell, appointed to fill Brown’s vacated chair

“Here we go, Tarrytown,” said Mayor Brown. “We have a great team up here. I know we can get some important things done for our village.”

To watch the De­cem­ber 6 meet­ing, visit: https://www.tarrytownny.gov/village-trustees/pages/current-board-of-trustees-meeting-video?fbclid=IwAR0Bnvuq7aclp9TKJHKnqTv11CQBSyJLYAH1wcigOP4iqINFFWzqc4wxIdY or  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6t58aEGWE3g&t=5s

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Brown and Four Others Sworn Into Newly Refreshed Tarrytown Board

Brown and Four Others Sworn Into Newly Refreshed Tarrytown Board

December 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Oftentimes, when Tarrytown’s trustee meeting room is packed with people, it’s because some controversial issue is on...
Read More
Latimer Poised to Declare COVID State of Emergency

Latimer Poised to Declare COVID State of Emergency

December 6, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Since their springtime lows, the metrics by which the state and the county measure the seriousness of...
Read More
Tarrytown’s Tom Butler Is Leaving Office With A Hall of Fame Induction

Tarrytown’s Tom Butler Is Leaving Office With A Hall of Fame Induction

December 6, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- As his successor, Karen Brown, took up the mayor’s gavel Monday night, outgoing Tarrytown Mayor Tom Butler...
Read More
Irvington Planning Board Close to A Deal On Halsey Pond Development

Irvington Planning Board Close to A Deal On Halsey Pond Development

December 6, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After more than 30 years of on-again/off-again plans and disputes, a picture is nearly complete of what...
Read More
Boys High School Hoops Squads Ready to Get Season Rolling

Boys High School Hoops Squads Ready to Get Season Rolling

December 3, 2021
By Tom Pedulla DOBBS FERRY Top returnees: Senior guard Ryan Brunenavs, senior center Jabari Marsland, senior forward Adam Schwartz. Top...
Read More
Local High School Girls’ Basketball Teams Ready to Take the Court

Local High School Girls’ Basketball Teams Ready to Take the Court

December 3, 2021
By Tom Pedulla The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the varsity girls’ basketball season. DOBBS FERRY...
Read More
Who Would Do Such A Thing?

Who Would Do Such A Thing?

December 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Twice in mid-November, someone, most likely in the dead of night, dug up the native perennials that...
Read More
Tarrytown to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries (But Not Lounges) to Set Up Shop

Tarrytown to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries (But Not Lounges) to Set Up Shop

December 2, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees has informally decided to join neighboring Sleepy Hollow in welcoming cannabis dispensaries--but...
Read More
Chutney’s Masala’s New Street Food Menu

Chutney’s Masala’s New Street Food Menu

December 1, 2021
By Shana Liebman-- Irvington’s Chutney Masala, one of Westchester’s top Indian restaurants, just launched a new Indian street food menu...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Brings Vinyl Back

Tarrytown Music Hall Brings Vinyl Back

November 29, 2021
By Shana Liebman-- Rivertown record-lovers are in for a treat. Last month, The Tarrytown Music Hall opened a record store...
Read More
15 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
43 views
bookmark icon