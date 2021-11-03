Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown

November 3, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

Tarrytown Mayoral Candidate and Trustee Karen Brown and the three candidates for trustee joining her on the Democratic slate soundly defeated challenges from fellow Trustee Doug Zollo, former mayor Paul Janos and their running mates.

Advertisement

With about 70 percent of votes counted, Brown led with 56 percent of the vote, followed by Janos with 28 percent and Zollo with 16.

Incumbents Becky McGovern and David Kim won trustee terms along with newcomer Effie Phillips-Staley. The third runner-up for trustee — longtime Planning Board member and former chair Stanley Friedlander, running on the Preserve our Village ticket with Janos — garnered less than half of their votes.

Former Tarrytown mayor Drew Fixell endorsed Brown over Zollo, who, like Brown, served as a trustee in his administration.

Janos previously served as mayor of Tarrytown from 1999 until 2005, when he was defeated by Fixell.

Share the News!







