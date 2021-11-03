Politics
Tarrytown News
Top News

Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown

• Bookmarks: 13

Mayor-elect Karen Brown at Jazz Forum victory party (photo by Kevin Brown)
November 3, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

Tarrytown Mayoral Candidate and Trustee Karen Brown and the three candidates for trustee joining her on the Democratic slate soundly defeated challenges from fellow Trustee Doug Zollo, former mayor Paul Janos and their running mates.

Advertisement
Architecture for Kids

With about 70 percent of votes counted, Brown led with 56 percent of the vote, followed by Janos with 28 percent and Zollo with 16.

Incumbents Becky McGovern and David Kim won trustee terms along with newcomer Effie Phillips-Staley. The third runner-up for trustee — longtime Planning Board member and former chair Stanley Friedlander, running on the Preserve our Village ticket with Janos garnered less than half of their votes.

Former Tarrytown mayor Drew Fixell endorsed Brown over Zollo, who, like Brown, served as a trustee in his administration.

Janos previously served as mayor of Tarrytown from 1999 until 2005, when he was defeated by Fixell.

 


To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...


Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown

Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown

November 3, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Tarrytown Mayoral Candidate and Trustee Karen Brown and the three candidates for trustee joining her on...
Read More
Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices

Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices

November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Incumbent Mayor Brian C. Smith and two first-time trustee candidates, Arlene Burgos and Mitchell Bard, sailed to...
Read More
No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections

No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections

November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— First term Mayor Vincent Rossillo led a Democratic ticket that placed two new trustees and one incumbent...
Read More
Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village

Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village

November 1, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Ida Doctor has worked in the health care industry for the last 50 years and would...
Read More
Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office

Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office

October 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — For Monica Reyes-Grajales, running for office is personal. Reyes-Grajales, who is vying for a seat on...
Read More
Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000

Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000

October 28, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For the first time in the dozen years it has existed, the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy...
Read More
Longtime Planner Friedlander Hopes to Make a Difference as Trustee

Longtime Planner Friedlander Hopes to Make a Difference as Trustee

October 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — As chairman of the Tarrytown Planning Board for 48 years, Dr. Stanley Friedlander helped shape the...
Read More
Kim Seeking First Full Term on Tarrytown Village Board

Kim Seeking First Full Term on Tarrytown Village Board

October 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Of the four incumbents on the ballot November 2, Tarrytown Trustee David Kim has the least...
Read More
Weinstein Looks to Rely on Past Gov’t Experience to Help Village

Weinstein Looks to Rely on Past Gov’t Experience to Help Village

October 27, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Mark Weinstein is no stranger to the inner workings of government. Weinstein, who is running for one...
Read More
Candidates Run Unopposed in Dobbs Ferry and Irvington

Candidates Run Unopposed in Dobbs Ferry and Irvington

October 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — While the hot races for mayor and three trustee seats head into the final stretch in...
Read More
13 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
906 views
bookmark icon