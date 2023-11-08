Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown

November 8, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was reelected to a second two-year term Tuesday as she swatted away the challenge of former Trustee Doug Zollo for the second time.

Sponsor

Brown, a 28-year village resident who served five years as a trustee before being elected mayor in a three-way race in 2021, received 1,777 votes (64%) as compared to 1,011 (36%) for Zollo, according to unofficial results from the Westchester County Board of Elections.

Brown celebrated her victory at Horsefeathers with her three Democratic running mates, who also won easily.

Becky McGovern, a 16-year incumbent and retired teacher, was the top vote getter with 1,887 votes.

Kim, who had the distinction of being the first Korean American public official in Westchester County when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in Sept. 2020 and then was elected to a full two-year term in 2021, earned his second term with 1,744 votes.

Effie Phillips-Staley, an experienced non-profit executive with a 25-year work history in social justice, art education and museums, also won a second term with a third-place finish with 1,710 votes.

Running on the Republican and Village First party lines, Haydee McCarthy, an interior designer, led her team with 956 votes. John Callanan, a historian, finished fifth with 953 votes, while Peter Bartolacci, a finance, marketing and human resources consultant who also ran for the board two years ago, received 948 votes.

Meanwhile, Kyle McGovern was reelected as village justice running unopposed.

Recently appointed to the Executive Board of the Westchester Municipal Officers Association, Brown said during the campaign the rising costs of running a municipality was one of the pressing issues facing Tarrytown.

Zollo, a 40-year village resident and U.S. Army veteran, said he decided to seek elected office again after the Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a controversial Zoning Code change allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to be built in single-family homes.