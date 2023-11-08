Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown Published 14 hours ago14h ago • Bookmarks: 14 November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was reelected to a second two-year term Tuesday as she swatted away the challenge of former Trustee Doug Zollo for the second time.Sponsor Brown, a 28-year village resident who served five years as a trustee before being elected mayor in a three-way race in 2021, received 1,777 votes (64%) as compared to 1,011 (36%) for Zollo, according to unofficial results from the Westchester County Board of Elections. Brown celebrated her victory at Horsefeathers with her three Democratic running mates, who also won easily. Becky McGovern, a 16-year incumbent and retired teacher, was the top vote getter with 1,887 votes. Kim, who had the distinction of being the first Korean American public official in Westchester County when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in Sept. 2020 and then was elected to a full two-year term in 2021, earned his second term with 1,744 votes. Effie Phillips-Staley, an experienced non-profit executive with a 25-year work history in social justice, art education and museums, also won a second term with a third-place finish with 1,710 votes. Running on the Republican and Village First party lines, Haydee McCarthy, an interior designer, led her team with 956 votes. John Callanan, a historian, finished fifth with 953 votes, while Peter Bartolacci, a finance, marketing and human resources consultant who also ran for the board two years ago, received 948 votes. Meanwhile, Kyle McGovern was reelected as village justice running unopposed. Recently appointed to the Executive Board of the Westchester Municipal Officers Association, Brown said during the campaign the rising costs of running a municipality was one of the pressing issues facing Tarrytown. Zollo, a 40-year village resident and U.S. Army veteran, said he decided to seek elected office again after the Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a controversial Zoning Code change allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to be built in single-family homes. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Dems Prevail in County Races November 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The strength of Democrats on Election Day stretched well beyond the rivertowns, as their candidates for the... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was reelected to a second two-year term Tuesday as she swatted away the... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington’s Once And Future Mayor November 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The Democrats running for re-election as Trustees in Irvington, Mitchell Bard and Arlene Burgos, had no opposition... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and three incumbents on the Board of Trustees were easily reelected to... Read More Irvington News Abbott House Celebrates 60-Year Milestone at Historic Lyndhurst Castle November 7, 2023 Abbott House, Irvington’s non-profit home for for children, families, and adults with complex needs, celebrated its 60th birthday with a... Read More School News Essay Contest For Westchester Students November 6, 2023 Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their seventh annual... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Filthy Rich November 6, 2023 FILTHY RICH: The rise and fall of the rare female billionaire By Krista Madsen– Yes, Taylor Swift is dating a football player,... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News With Help From Children, Irvington Theater’s Greg Allen Has Created A Monster November 4, 2023 By Stefanie Sears-- Gregory G. Allen is best known locally as the manager of the Irvington Theater, but that’s just... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Irvington, SH Residents Indicted for Contraband Scheme at Sing Sing Prison November 3, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- Two men from Irvington and Sleepy Hollow were arraigned in Westchester County Court Nov. 2 for allegedly... Read More Tarrytown News New Bridal Shop in Tarrytown Specializing In Plus-Sizes November 2, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Even before she began a two-year apprenticeship with Rebecca Schoneveld at her shop in Irvington, Rose Finn... Read More 14 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint