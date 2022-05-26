Broadway Training Center Back “Together at Last”

May 26, 2022

After two tough years under the cloud of the pandemic, the Broadway Training Center (BTC) of Westchester re-emerged to put on its 30th anniversary gala last weekend at Hastings’ Harvest on Hudson restaurant with a production (appropriately) of “Together at Last.”

The non-profit’s mission is “to inspire, nurture, challenge, amaze, educate and empower artists and audiences,” and the performance honored longtime board members Susan and Steve Schoenfeld.

One of the stars of the show was a BTC alumna, Rebecca “Becca” Baron of Dobbs Ferry, a rising senior at Wesleyan University who joined with co-Artistic Director Fiona Santos in belting out one of the numbers.

