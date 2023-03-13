Broadway Safety Hangs on Sleepy Hollow Election

March 13, 2023

Village leaders in Tarrytown, Irvington, Dobbs and Hastings are taking action to make Broadway safer and accessible for everyone. Sleepy Hollow deserves this kind of leadership too.

What Sleepy Hollow has instead is Mayor Wray blocking plans to create a Route 9 corridor that has better walking, cycling, transit and driving facilities along the whole length of the Village. Our new web page documents 35 things Mayor Wray said on eight occasions to distract the public from the popular project.https://biketarrytown.org/broadway-for-everybody/truth-about-route-9-safety-project-sleepy-hollow.php. Fortunately, Election Day is March 21, 2023. Sleepy Hollow can pick a new Mayor. One who will work with the community and State Department of Transportation during the Route 9 Complete Streets project, which kicks off in June. Martin Rutyna is that leader.

Mayoral Candidate Forum for Sleepy Hollow

Sponsor

The League of Women Voters is holding an online event so voters can hear what Martin Rutyna and Ken Wray would do with the upcoming Mayoral term. This Wednesday, March 15, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PTkEGQVcRoKT-qIPSCarbA

