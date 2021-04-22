Broadway Re-Paving Scheduled For This Summer

April 22, 2021

Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Last December, we reported the New York State Department of Transportation’s plan to re-pave Route #9 from the intersection with Rte. #119 all the way to Beekman Avenue (https://thehudsonindependent.com/state-to-spend-1-3-million-re-paving-broadway-in-tarrytown/). This week, the Village of Tarrytown emailed residents with the news that it is indeed going to happen, starting mid-to-late summer and scheduled to go on for six weeks. The actual work will be done at night, from 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday.

“There is no way to sugar coat it,” the village wrote in a fit of candor. “It will be loud, it will be bright, and traffic will be impacted. Just best to rip the band-aid off and tell what’s coming.”

Indeed, in certain chronically congested segments, like the stretch past the high school from College Street to the Beekman intersection, the re-paving will test the sanity of anyone in a vehicle trying to make it through.

The village promises to send out notice of the exact start date a couple of weeks in advance.

The village also acknowledged that while the work is confined to the north of Rte. #119, the portion just south of the I-287 overpass is badly in need of repair—in particular the left-hand lane for traffic going onto eastbound I-287/87. “The Village is in contact with the NYSDOT,” the message assured, “and will post any updates if they plan on implementing additional repairs outside the scheduled repaving.”

