Bring Your Dog to the Annual Greenburgh Dog Swim

September 4, 2023

Readers of The Hudson Independent are invited to take their dog to the annual Greenburgh dog swim on Sunday, September 10 between 10 and 2:30 PM. This is one of the most popular recreation programs that the town sponsors each year and is held at AF Veteran Park, Heatherdell Road, Ardsley. The pool is closed for humans but open for dogs.

Sunday September 10th There will be 2 swim sessions: 10:00 am – 12:00 noon 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm Cost is $10 per dog. Paul Feinder Town Supervisor Sponsor