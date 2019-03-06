by Rick Pezzullo –

The principals of a proposed large development on North Broadway that would have included multi-family housing, retail and a parking garage have withdrawn the project.

In a February 27 letter received only on Monday, March 4, by Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland, Richard O’Rourke, an attorney from Keane & Beane representing applicants 39-51 N. Broadway Associates, Kaufman Tarrytown Co. LLC and Kaufman Broadway Corp., stated lukewarm responses from the village’s Board of Trustees and Planning Board to the plans at meetings in February led to the decision to pull-out.

“Based on feedback from the Village Board and the Planning Board, we regretfully inform you that the petitioners have chosen not to pursue such zoning amendments on their development plans at this time,” O’Rourke stated. “Petitioners appreciated your candor, but the level of receptivity and interest in the project was such that the petitioners have decided not to move forward. Accordingly, we hereby withdraw the petition.”

The Board of Trustees voted February 4 to refer a zoning petition from the developers to the Planning Board for its review. Before taking the action, however, trustees echoed concerns from some residents that the project needed to be refined and may not be suitable for the village.

“This is way too big for me,” said Trustee Doug Zollo. “While I do agree it should be developed, it is a non-starter for me, this concept. This is going to go forward but it’s going to need a lot of massaging.”

On February 25, similar comments were made by the Planning Board.

The proposal called for the construction of five townhouses, 225 rental apartments in two six-story buildings, 49,550 square feet of retail space and a $6 million multi-level parking structure with 436 spaces—200 of which would have been designated for community use.

O’Rourke told trustees the development on 2.6 acres and request for the adoption of a floating zoning district entitled the Broadway Corridor Retail Residential (BCRR) District was consistent with recommendations contained in the recently completed Village of Tarrytown Comprehensive Plan.

Edward Coco, Jr., who noted his father has owned the property since 1990, said parking has always been a problem on the site and explained that, when Mrs. Green’s left, it presented a chance to explore how to make major improvements.

“We want to work with the town to make sure something works,” Coco said. “We feel this is the lynchpin that will revitalize downtown Tarrytown. We think the concept works. We think it’s feasible. We’re here for you. We’re fine leaving the property the way it is. Absolutely fine. We don’t want to go down the road with the town if this is not of interest. Once we lease, we’re finished. The concept is off the table.”

Slingerland told The Hudson Independent, Tuesday March 5th, village officials “weren’t completely surprised” by the withdrawal, but added, “To some extent we’re disappointed.”

He explained the developers needed the project to be a certain size to make it economically viable and had proposed improvements that would have benefitted the village.

“There’s always an interest in that,” Slingerland said.

Editor’s Note: The March issue of The Hudson Independent, which will be delivered this week, contains a front page story on the project. The issue went to press on Friday before the withdrawal letter was received by the village.