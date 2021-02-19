COVID News
Top News

Breaking News on Vaccine Deliveries (And It’s Not Good)

• Bookmarks: 6

Cuomo announces vaccine delivery delays due to weather
February 18, 2021

On Thurs­day evening, Gov­er­nor Cuomo is­sued the fol­low­ing state­ment:

“The Federal government has informed New York that nearly all COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for Week 10 — which were scheduled to be delivered between February 12th and February 21st — are delayed due to the winter storms continuing to impact much of the country. Every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement
Hud Indy Ad - Urgent Care

“This delay will undoubtedly pose a logistical challenge for New York — but as we have shown over the last 350-plus days, we are New York Tough, and we are up to the challenge. The Department of Health is working closely with all providers, including local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, and FQHCs to minimize the impact on their operations and reduce the number of appointments that must be rescheduled. The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and we will continue to work with our federal partners to expedite the delayed shipments and will keep New Yorkers updated over the coming days.”

Those with vac­cine ap­point­ments at any site should check to see if it has been af­fected by this de­lay.

Share the News!
Breaking News on Vaccine Deliveries (And It’s Not Good)

Breaking News on Vaccine Deliveries (And It’s Not Good)

February 18, 2021
On Thurs­day evening, Gov­er­nor Cuomo is­sued the fol­low­ing state­ment: “The Federal government has informed New York that nearly all COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Read More
Mom’s Organic Market to Open Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry

Mom’s Organic Market to Open Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry

February 18, 2021
by Anne Jaffe Holmes-- Mom's Organic Market opens for business on Friday, Feb. 19 on Stanley Ave. in Dobbs Ferry, just...
Read More
COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign

COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign

February 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Every other day or so, the governor announces the opening of another “pop-up” vaccination site, where a...
Read More
Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber

Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber

February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Michelle Adams, a partner in two of the rivertowns’ better known restaurants, Harpers in Dobbs Ferry and...
Read More
High School Basketball Teams Ready to Hit the Hard Court

High School Basketball Teams Ready to Hit the Hard Court

February 17, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the varsity basketball season. Due to the...
Read More
COVID Update: How About A Waiting List?

COVID Update: How About A Waiting List?

February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is a given that there is not enough supply of COVID-19 vaccine to meet the demand....
Read More
Headless Horseman Plunge Raises $30,000 for Gullotta House

Headless Horseman Plunge Raises $30,000 for Gullotta House

February 16, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Several dozen brave souls took a frigid dip in the Hudson River Saturday in Sleepy Hollow for...
Read More
Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified

Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified

February 16, 2021
GET CERTIFIED AS A BIKE-FRIENDLY NEW YORK BUSINESS Bicyclists are good business, especially in Empire State Trail Towns. The following...
Read More
Tarrytown Board Hears Second Round Of Public Comments On Police Reform

Tarrytown Board Hears Second Round Of Public Comments On Police Reform

February 13, 2021
By James Carsey-- Tarrytown Trustees took another step this week toward fulfilling Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to examine policing...
Read More
COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

February 11, 2021
It seemed like one small but welcome step towards normalcy when the Center For Disease Control updated its guidance to...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
183 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *