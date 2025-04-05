Break Up The Tax Bill

I believe that Westchester County and municipal officials should consider changing the law to allow residents to pay their town and county taxes in two parts. Currently, town, paid fire and county taxes must be paid by the end of April to avoid penalties.

The most recent tax bill is quite a lot for seniors and those on fixed incomes to pay at one time, especially since income tax is also due the same month. School tax bills can be paid in two parts – September and January. Why can’t town and county taxes also be paid in two parts?

A suggestion would be to break the town/county tax bill into two parts: April for the first half and July for the second half.

All towns in Westchester are required to pay the county portion of the tax bill -whether towns collect the taxes or not. So – the county, paid fire districts and town would have to agree to accept a portion of the taxes later than in April.

I will be reaching out to other towns, the fire districts and Westchester County officials and will ask that we consider this for 2026.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor