July 14, 2024
Brainstorm
July 14, 2024
BRAINSTORM: Turning myself Inside Out twice By Krista Madsen– I’ve lost my marbles. The thought pinballed my mind as my daughters and...Read More
Mike Lawler Pays A Visit To Tarrytown
July 13, 2024
By Solace Church-- Blending the traditional constituent services session used by most elected officials with his re-election effort, 17th District...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Honors “Chick” Galella with a Stone-Mounted Plaque
July 13, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Scores of friends, family and officials gathered under iffy skies Saturday morning, July 13th, to honor Sleepy...Read More
Tarrytown Schools Awarded Grant for Free After-School Program at Middle School
July 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown School District, in partnership with Family Services of Westchester (FSW), has been awarded a grant...Read More
Mt. Pleasant Pays $300,000+ To Law Firm To Cover Four Months’ Work On Sleepy Hollow Voting Rights Case
July 10, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It was only last January when the Town of Mt. Pleasant announced that it had retained Baker...Read More
Body of Drowning Victim Recovered in Hudson
July 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The body of a swimmer who went missing Monday in the Hudson River off the coast of...Read More
Dream State: A Fusion of Synths and Shakespeare Fosters Human Connection at River’s Edge Theatre
July 9, 2024
The production combined the old and the new, challenging audiences while enveloping them in a dreamlike atmosphere by Lilly Sayenga--...Read More
Tarrytown Seeks Help to Control Crowds at Halloween Parade
July 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown area has long been known as Halloween country, and it seems more people than...Read More
Prisoners of Love
July 7, 2024
PRISONERS OF LOVE: Romancing the ultimate bad boys By Krista Madsen– In the footage from the Ted Bundy trial in Miami for...Read More
Kiddie Ride Derails at Carnival in Dobbs Ferry
July 5, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Holiday fun at a local carnival temporarily came to a frightening halt July 4 when a kiddie...Read More
