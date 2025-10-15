October 15, 2025
League Hosts Burgos V. Grados Irvington Mayoral Debate
October 15, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns hosted a candidate forum with Democrat Arlene Burgos and...Read More
Brains! Part 2
October 15, 2025
BRAINS! PART 2: How would you like that sliced? By Krista Madsen As may be forever seared in your mind, last week...Read More
Dobbs Ferry QB Kearns Leads High Flying Eagles
October 15, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry senior quarterback Jackson Kearns is enjoying a dream season in leading the high-flying Eagles to...Read More
Group Protests Federal Cuts In Food Aid
October 14, 2025
Empire State Voices (ESV), a progressive group “dedicated to amplifying the voices of everyday working New Yorkers,” held a press...Read More
Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park
October 13, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new and improved park is planned for the Village of Tarrytown for the first time in...Read More
In Scenic, Serene Coastal Maine, Murder Lurks Beneath The Surface
October 12, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Jeanette King is a middle-aged divorcee, barely making a living shucking crabs on a 28-mile-long island off...Read More
Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner
October 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a...Read More
A Long Climb To Success
October 11, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- As Grand Opening ribbon cuttings go, this one was slow on the uptake—about five years from the...Read More
Ardsley Relishes Homecoming in Emotional Win
October 11, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Ardsley capitalized on its only true home game this season by rattling off 28 unanswered points in...Read More
Brayden Richardson: The Horsemen’s Horse
October 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow senior Brayden Richardson has long been viewed as an exceptional talent. Now, after injuries wiped...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.