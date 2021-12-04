Boys High School Hoops Squads Ready to Get Season Rolling

December 3, 2021

By Tom Pedulla

DOBBS FERRY

Top returnees: Senior guard Ryan Brunenavs, senior center Jabari Marsland, senior forward Adam Schwartz.

Top newcomers: Junior center Timmy Lacey, sophomore guard Drexel Lewis, junior guard-forward Sean Miller, sophomore guard Jerel Outlaw, junior guard Henry Peet.

Keys to success: The Eagles have a lot of new faces and will need to grow with every practice and every game. The combination of the football team’s run to the state semifinals and injuries kept them from having as many as 10 players attend practice at any one time.

Coach’s Quote: “We know that December is going to be a growth period for us. We’ll hope that come January we will have really started to figure things out and show what we can be.” – Scott Patrillo

HACKLEY

Top returnees: Senior forward Stefan Darmanovic, senior guard Charlie Lee, senior guard Christian Wiele.

Top newcomers: Sophomore center Ian Randall.

Keys to success: There are a lot of unknown elements since Hackley and the rest of the Ivy League missed last season because of the pandemic. One certainty is that the 6-7 Randall, an intriguing college prospect, will have a game-changing presence. He moves extremely well for his size and will alter a bunch of shots on the defensive end. Third-year coach Zach Kuba has this program on the upswing. Exciting times are ahead.

Coach’s quote: “It’s the best group top to bottom that we’ve had coming into a season. I think we’re going to be in double digits in wins and we’re going to be competing in the upper half of the Ivy League.” — Kuba

IRVINGTON

Top returnees: Senior guard Nasir Becerril, senior guard Lucas Jacoby, senior forward Eliav Malone, junior center James Oley, senior forward Liam Sawian.

Top newcomers: Freshman point guard Jonny Guerrero, freshman guard C.J. Steinberg.

Keys to success: It will help that the 6-5 Oley is returning from a back injury that sidelined him last season. He is active around the rim. Guerrero and Steinberg have the potential to form a dynamic backcourt combination. Both are precocious talents. Guerrero has a great understanding of the game while Steinberg is a pure shooter. They provide considerable hope for the future.

Coach’s quote: “We’re going to be very young. We want to get better every practice, every game. We want to bring a winning mentality back to Irvington boys’

basketball.” — David Boykin

MASTERS

Top returnees: Senior guard Chris Barnaby, junior forward Chris Gatty, senior guard Yingzhi Ning.

Top newcomers: Sophomore guard Jacob Becker, sophomore forward Leo Becker.

Keys to success: The program was set back when the pandemic led Masters and other schools on its schedule not to play last season. The slashing Barnaby and Ning, who has a sweet mid-range jumper, should be consistent scorers while Gatty provides a solid defender and rebounds well. The progress of the Becker twins will be important moving forward.

Coach’s quote: “The main thing is to gain experience and get players comfortable playing at the varsity level. We are laying the foundation for what I would like going forward.” – Keydren Clark

Share the News!