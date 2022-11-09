Advertisement
Bowman Wins Second Term Representing 16th Congressional District

November 9, 2022

Rep. Jamaal Bowman declared victory Tuesday night over Republican challenger Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser after building up an insurmountable lead with 67% of the votes cast.

Bowman, a former educator, won a second two-year term representing the 16th Congressional District, which in­cludes Dobbs Ferry, Irv­ing­ton and parts of Tar­ry­town. It also includes the Bronx.

“It was a challenge to travel around the country to try to get the vote out and nowhere did I go where the people had the energy, the passion and the commitment that Democrats had here in Westchester,” Bowman said.

Flisser, a pediatrician in Westchester and a Medical Director in the Bronxville School District, is a former mayor in Scarsdale. Since the district has not been represented by a Republican since 1949, Flisser certainly had her work cut out for her.

Bowman, who easily prevailed in a Democratic primary in August, said during the campaign he was proud of the approximately $200 million he has secured for his constituents.

He also said he supported a ban on assault weapons and closing loopholes that currently exist in gun laws. He noted Congress passed “common sense gun reform,” but the Senate has failed to act.

Meanwhile, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who has represented the 35th Senate District since 2007, easily won another two-year term with a victory over Republican newcomer Khristen Kerr, garnering approximately 65% of the votes cast.

Because of redistricting, Stewart-Cousins will once again be representing the Town of Mount Pleasant and its adjoining villages. Stewart-Cousins, who lives in Yonkers, has been Majority Leader since 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

