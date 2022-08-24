Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington

August 23, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the one that put him in office in 2020, as well as a couple of opponents. Despite some nervousness that his distinctly progressive record might be a drag in a current climate in which some Democrats worried that their party was moving too far to the left, Bowman walked away from Tuesday’s primary with more than double the votes of his closest challenger, Westchester County legislator Vedat Gashi, who ran as a centrist.

“It’s very humbling,” said Bowman when the results were clear. “Our campaign from the beginning has been about the working class and the marginalized. People respond to good leadership.”

“It’s less about ideology,” he insisted. “It’s more about how you show up.”

Some local pundits thought that Gashi might cash in on whatever anxiety there was in the party, but it never materialized. “The results weren’t what we expected,” admitted Gashi. “We worked hard. I’m disappointed in the results,” but adding, “I’m not disappointed in the effort that we made.”

In November, Bowman will square off against Republican Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, who just recently entered the race The district has not been represented by a Republican since 1949.

