Bowman, Flisser Take Part in 16th Congressional District Forum

October 22, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Rep. Jamaal Bowman and GOP Challenger Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser squared off recently in a League of Women Voters Zoom forum with Election Day only a few weeks away.

Bowman, a former educator, is seeking a second two-year term representing the 16th Congressional District, which in­cludes Dobbs Ferry, Irv­ing­ton and parts of Tar­ry­town. It also includes the Bronx. Flisser, a pediatrician in Westchester and a Medical Director in the Bronxville School District, is a former mayor in Scarsdale.

Advertisement

Since the district has not been represented by a Republican since 1949, Flisser certainly has her work cut out for her.

“As a physician, a former mayor and now as a candidate for Congress, my most important objective always has been to make lives better,” she said. “Westchester needs a Congressional representative who will focus on making our communities more prosperous and safer.”

Bowman, who easily prevailed in a Democratic primary in August, is proud of the approximately $200 million he has secured for his constituents.

“I bring the skills I learned in education to my role in Congress,” Bowman said. “I’m used to bringing people together.”

On the issue of immigration, Bowman said he supports amnesty of immigrants.

“We need to give them citizenship,” he said. “Immigrants are the engine that drive our entire economy. 90% of people seeking asylum are not committing crimes.”

Flisser, who was born in Eastern Europe and emigrated to the United States in the 1950s where her family settled in the Bronx, said a comprehensive review of the immigration system was needed.

“Young girls are being abused. Young boys are (subject) to criminal behavior. Right now it’s a complete failure. It must be totally overhauled.”

Addressing gun violence, Flisser maintained the United States was “in a crime crisis.”

“We are a nation of laws. We should go after criminals, not law-abiding citizens,” she said.

Bowman said he supported a ban on assault weapons and closing loopholes that currently exist in gun laws. He noted Congress passed “common sense gun reform,” but the Senate has failed to act.

“We have a problem with guns in our country,” he said.

Addressing the current state of the economy, both candidates offered their views on the rising costs of living.

“Unless we do a better job of controlling spending, families will have difficulty buying food and fuel,” Flisser said. “This is something we must stop at the federal level.”

“We should have an economy where we encourage everyone to be employed,” Bowman said. “We have an economic system that allows businessmen to hide trillions of dollars overseas.”

Early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 29 and ends on Nov. 6.