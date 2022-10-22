Advertisement
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
  • The Legend - Cirque Performance
Government & Politics

Bowman, Flisser Take Part in 16th Congressional District Forum

October 22, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Rep. Jamaal Bowman and GOP Challenger Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser squared off recently in a League of Women Voters Zoom forum with Election Day only a few weeks away.

Bowman, a former educator, is seeking a second two-year term representing the 16th Congressional District, which in­cludes Dobbs Ferry, Irv­ing­ton and parts of Tar­ry­town. It also includes the Bronx. Flisser, a pediatrician in Westchester and a Medical Director in the Bronxville School District, is a former mayor in Scarsdale.

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

Since the district has not been represented by a Republican since 1949, Flisser certainly has her work cut out for her.

“As a physician, a former mayor and now as a candidate for Congress, my most important objective always has been to make lives better,” she said. “Westchester needs a Congressional representative who will focus on making our communities more prosperous and safer.”

Bowman, who easily prevailed in a Democratic primary in August, is proud of the approximately $200 million he has secured for his constituents.

“I bring the skills I learned in education to my role in Congress,” Bowman said. “I’m used to bringing people together.”

On the issue of immigration, Bowman said he supports amnesty of immigrants.

“We need to give them citizenship,” he said. “Immigrants are the engine that drive our entire economy. 90% of people seeking asylum are not committing crimes.”

Flisser, who was born in Eastern Europe and emigrated to the United States in the 1950s where her family settled in the Bronx, said a comprehensive review of the immigration system was needed.

“Young girls are being abused. Young boys are (subject) to criminal behavior. Right now it’s a complete failure. It must be totally overhauled.”

Addressing gun violence, Flisser maintained the United States was “in a crime crisis.”

“We are a nation of laws. We should go after criminals, not law-abiding citizens,” she said.

Bowman said he supported a ban on assault weapons and closing loopholes that currently exist in gun laws. He noted Congress passed “common sense gun reform,” but the Senate has failed to act.

“We have a problem with guns in our country,” he said.

Addressing the current state of the economy, both candidates offered their views on the rising costs of living.

“Unless we do a better job of controlling spending, families will have difficulty buying food and fuel,” Flisser said. “This is something we must stop at the federal level.”

“We should have an economy where we encourage everyone to be employed,” Bowman said. “We have an economic system that allows businessmen to hide trillions of dollars overseas.”

Early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 29 and ends on Nov. 6.

 

 

 

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Bowman, Flisser Take Part in 16th Congressional District Forum

Bowman, Flisser Take Part in 16th Congressional District Forum

October 22, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Rep. Jamaal Bowman and GOP Challenger Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser squared off recently in a League of...
Read More
Dann, Holman Delivering a One-Two Punch for Dobbs Ferry

Dann, Holman Delivering a One-Two Punch for Dobbs Ferry

October 21, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- Brian Dann brings the thunder for Dobbs Ferry as he repeatedly attacks the interior of defensive lines...
Read More
Federal, State and Local Aid to Buy a Mile of Sidewalk on Dobbs Ferry Road

Federal, State and Local Aid to Buy a Mile of Sidewalk on Dobbs Ferry Road

October 20, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Local Democratic leaders gathered in the driveway of the Metropolis Country Club on Dobbs Ferry Road to...
Read More
Standing Up To Bullies: The Play

Standing Up To Bullies: The Play

October 19, 2022
By Jeff Wilson--      Emma Silverman is fighting back against bullying – by playing a bully. The 13-year-old from Irvington...
Read More
Policy-Focused Debate For The 92nd State Assembly Seat

Policy-Focused Debate For The 92nd State Assembly Seat

October 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The debate between Democrat MaryJane Shimsky and Republican/Conservative Carlo Valente on Monday, October 17 was a familiar...
Read More
Tarrytown Hearing On Accessory Dwelling Units Draws Mixed Reactions

Tarrytown Hearing On Accessory Dwelling Units Draws Mixed Reactions

October 19, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- A proposed amendment to the Village of Tarrytown’s Zoning Code to allow accessory dwelling units was met...
Read More
New Job For The Headless Horseman

New Job For The Headless Horseman

October 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Sleepy Hollow’s iconic Headless Horseman has got a new—and appropriate--job: headhunting. The Business Council of Westchester (BCW)...
Read More
TaSH Vendors Team Up With High School To Distribute Surplus Food

TaSH Vendors Team Up With High School To Distribute Surplus Food

October 15, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— All seven of the local farmers and one baker who regularly set up shop at the Saturday...
Read More
Irvington Superintendent Rips Football Team 9/11 Tribute

Irvington Superintendent Rips Football Team 9/11 Tribute

October 15, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington Superintendent of Schools Kristopher Harrison took issue last week with the varsity football team’s tribute to...
Read More
Few Holds Barred in District 17 Debate

Few Holds Barred in District 17 Debate

October 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- If the degree of feistiness by both parties in a League of Women Voters debate is an...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
1 view
bookmark icon