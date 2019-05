Born: Three yet-to-be-named baby Peregrine Falcons (called “eyases”) in an aerie high atop the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, 419 feet above the Hudson River. The neonatal apartment is courtesy of the New York State Thruway Authority, as is the webcam that is recoding their every move. If you’ve nothing better to do, you can watch them eat, grow and eventually fly away on https://www.newnybridge.com/peregrine-falcons/.