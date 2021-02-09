Books & Badges Children’s Event (3/6)

NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL FEBRUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This...Read More
February 9, 2021
Children Ages 2-12 will be provided a snack, book & bag
On March 6, form 10am-1pm, join us for a free drive-thru event run by the Tarrytown Police Department in coordination with others. Books, Snacks, a bag and more will be provided to children ages 2-12. Rain or Shine Event. Lot A (1 Depot Plaza)
Share the News!
Linda Ronstadt Tribute Film to Raise Funds for Parkinson’s Research
February 9, 2021
by Brad Ogden— Common Ground Concerts and Irvington Theater are once again collaborating to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s...Read More
COVID Update: Lots of Demand; Supply? Not So Much…Yet
February 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the infection rates continue to improve (Tarrytown’s active caseload fell back into double digits over...Read More
Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election
February 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- In his second attempt to gain a political role in Sleepy Hollow, biking activist Daniel Convissor will...Read More
The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers
February 6, 2021
In honor of Black History Month, we, the Assistant Town Historians, wanted to show you, our readers the stories of...Read More
COVID Update: Ten Cookies On A Plate
February 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The numbers continue to improve. The statewide positivity rate fell again as of Friday, February 5th, to...Read More
Beloved Security Guard at The Masters School Loses Battle with COVID-19
February 5, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A beloved security guard at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry died earlier this week after battling...Read More
Look What The Snowstorm Brought!
February 5, 2021
Two feet of snow brings with it lots of opportunities to be creative. Take this sculpture of a ram, complete...Read More
What the Biden Administration Means for the Environment
February 4, 2021
By Dean Gallea--- The previous U.S. President was known for rolling back environmental protections and instituting Executive Orders that set...Read More
COVID Update: Playing Catch-Up
February 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Long lines wrapping around the County Center off Rte. 119 did not go unnoticed on Wednesday. The...Read More