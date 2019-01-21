Bookkeeper Gets Jail Time for Robbing Her Tarrytown Employer

Theresa Casey, 59, formerly an accountant in the payroll department of the Allan Block insurance agency in Tarrytown, was sentenced two-to-six years in state prison for embezzling nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the firm.

In addition to time served, the judge ordered her to repay $96,535.70 to the agency itself and another $150,216.41 to the Hartford Insurance Company, which had reimbursed the Block agency for the loss.

Casey was arrested last summer and pled guilty. As the individual in charge of dispersing commissions to the firm’s agents, Casey was in a position to skim money off the top.

The agency provides life, homeowners and business insurance for many clients in the Rivertowns. None if its clients was directly affected by the crime.