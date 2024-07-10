Body of Drowning Victim Recovered in Hudson
July 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo—
The body of a swimmer who went missing Monday in the Hudson River off the coast of the Dobbs Ferry waterfront was recovered Tuesday morning.
The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin, was found by the Piermont Fire Department Team & Marine Unit at about 10:30 a.m. July 9.
According to the Piermont Fire Department, the victim was located approximately 100 yards south of the last known spot in 20 feet of water.
The Piermont Fire Department Dive Team & Marine Unit was requested to help in the search for the missing swimmer. First responders, including nine divers and four EMTs, responded to the scene by boat.
Reportedly, the deceased individual may have been assisting in the dismantling of rides at the carnival at Waterfront Park and went into the river to cool off from the sweltering temperatures.
On Monday, the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department called off rescue operations due to the loss of sunlight and a tide change in the river.
Dobbs Ferry and Piermont were assisted at the scene by rescue units from Hastings-on-Hudson, Valhalla, Yorktown Heights and Westchester County.
