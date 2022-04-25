Community News
Dobbs Ferry News
Local News

Board of Education Candidates Secure Spots on Ballot

April 25, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The annual school budget votes and Board of Education elections take place on Tuesday, May 17. Last week, candidates for available seats in local school districts had their petitions verified to secure spots on the ballot.

In the Tarrytown School District, two new members will be elected to the Board of Education as trustees Kevin Miller and Jennifer Liddy Green are not seeking new three-year terms.

Three candidates will be squaring off for those seats with Ida Michael of Sleepy Hollow and John Sutherland and Amanda Wallwin of Tarrytown making the cut.

In Irvington, board 1st Vice President David Graber and Trustee Erin Bernstein will be trying to hold on to their seats as they compete with newcomer Andrea Flynn for the two seats that are up for grabs.

Meanwhile, in the Dobbs Ferry School District, six candidates will be vying for three seats.

Board Vice President Jean Lucasey and Trustee Shannon Stringer are the two incumbents in the race. Also on the ballot will be Tim Cunningham, Jacqueline Huffman, Antonio Treglia and Darren Wood.

In the Pocantico Hills School District, incumbent trustees Charlie Minton and Joseph McGrath will have a free ride to new terms as they are the only candidates who submitted the required number of signatures to run.

