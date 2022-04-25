Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsLocal News Board of Education Candidates Secure Spots on Ballot Published 32 seconds ago32s ago April 25, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo— The annual school budget votes and Board of Education elections take place on Tuesday, May 17. Last week, candidates for available seats in local school districts had their petitions verified to secure spots on the ballot. In the Tarrytown School District, two new members will be elected to the Board of Education as trustees Kevin Miller and Jennifer Liddy Green are not seeking new three-year terms.Advertisement Three candidates will be squaring off for those seats with Ida Michael of Sleepy Hollow and John Sutherland and Amanda Wallwin of Tarrytown making the cut. In Irvington, board 1st Vice President David Graber and Trustee Erin Bernstein will be trying to hold on to their seats as they compete with newcomer Andrea Flynn for the two seats that are up for grabs. Meanwhile, in the Dobbs Ferry School District, six candidates will be vying for three seats. Board Vice President Jean Lucasey and Trustee Shannon Stringer are the two incumbents in the race. Also on the ballot will be Tim Cunningham, Jacqueline Huffman, Antonio Treglia and Darren Wood. In the Pocantico Hills School District, incumbent trustees Charlie Minton and Joseph McGrath will have a free ride to new terms as they are the only candidates who submitted the required number of signatures to run. Advertisement Community News Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Pocantico Hills News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Board of Education Candidates Secure Spots on Ballot April 25, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The annual school budget votes and Board of Education elections take place on Tuesday, May 17. Last... Read More Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Nisco Slugging Sleepy Hollow to Resurgence on the Diamond April 23, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- There is no guessing about what the future holds for Sleepy Hollow senior John Nisco. The Mercy... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News Mercy President Hall Announces Retirement April 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Last week, Tim Hall, who has served as president of Mercy College for the past eight years,... Read More Local News Our Community Ukrainians in the Rivertowns Are Bonded by the War Back Home April 20, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- “We thought we knew all of the Ukrainians here, but we didn’t know these two, so I... Read More Irvington News Rivertowns Real Estate Irvington Board Hears a First Proposal for Affordable Housing on North Broadway April 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Ten months after passing a comprehensive, but controversial zoning plan for the 50-acre stretch of property along... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Business News Local News Tarrytown News Tarrytown Music Hall Named to State Historic Business Preservation Registry April 15, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Music Hall has been named to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. The... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Dobbs Ferry News Art Consultant Opens Up Shop in Dobbs Ferry April 14, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- Just as nature abhors a vacuum, people resist blank walls. Cavemen painted wooly mammoths on theirs; we... Read More Business News Local News Tarrytown News DMV Opens Temporary Office in Tarrytown April 13, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has opened a temporary office in Tarrytown. The... Read More Local Charities Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting April 11, 2022 That in a nutshell is what Scenic Hudson does. We love the river, the lands and communities along it, and... Read More Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal April 11, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Irvington School District will be holding two parent feedback sessions next week in their search for... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint