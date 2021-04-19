Blood Drive in Tarrytown to be Held Thursday April 29

The first in a series about the return of live performance art to the rivertowns. By Brianna Staudt-- When...Read More
April 19, 2021
The Legacy of Living in Someone Else Through Organ Donation
April 19, 2021
By Laurie Leavy--- The consideration of organ donation may be a difficult decision for some, or not a hard choice...Read More
Sponsored by Mayor Brian Smith, Irvington Theater to Stream Broadway’s J. Elaine Marcos April 28-30
April 18, 2021
By Brad Ogden-- With ten Broadway shows under her belt, J. Elaine Marcos is a veteran of the theatre industry...Read More
As COVID Wanes, Experts Assess The Mental Health Consequences
April 16, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Just as people emerge from their homes after a hurricane, looking around the neighborhood for downed trees...Read More
A Very Good Homecoming at Sleepy Hollow High
April 16, 2021
By Kevin Brown-- Homecoming at Sleepy Hollow High School is usually associated with rowdy fans, a fierce football game, regaled...Read More
FarmEats’ Irvington Restaurant to Open This April
April 16, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- Irvington Farmer’s Market regulars know Drew George, owner of FarmEats, well: he’s been providing customers with his...Read More
Historic YMCA Building in Tarrytown Sells for $6.45M
April 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- RM Friedland has announced the sale of the historic YMCA building in Tarrytown to Wilder Balter for...Read More
Regeneron COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Proves Effective in Clinical Trial
April 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced Monday positive data from a Phase 3 trial of recently infected asymptomatic...Read More
Handful Of Blood Clot Cases Leads To Pause In Use Of J&J COVID Vaccine
April 13, 2021
The Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are calling for a temporary suspension in vaccinations using...Read More
They’re Back! Students Return To Rivertowns Public Schools
April 13, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- Second grader Emersyn Phelps could hardly wait for April 7. After nearly seven months, that was the...Read More