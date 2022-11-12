Block the Flavored Tobacco Ban

November 12, 2022

The Westchester County Legislature is currently considering a proposal that would prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, cherry pipe tobacco, vanilla cigars, and wintergreen smokeless tobacco. This is misguided public policy that will only create social and economic harm while not having any impact on public health. Similar bans in other jurisdictions have led to increased illegal activity, declined tax revenue, and negative economic environments, but have not had any significant impacts on public health.

Prohibiting the sale of menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars and other products would remove these products from regulated, taxed retail stores but would not prevent them from being accessed by consumers. These products will remain readily available to consumers in nearby counties and states and on the flourishing criminal underground market for cigarettes. The Massachusetts Illegal Tobacco Task Force recently reported that since the state’s menthol and flavor ban went into effect there has been an increase in cross-state smuggling of these products. Illegal tobacco trafficking is endemic in New York. In fact, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy found that nearly 54% of all cigarettes consumed in the state were smuggled in 2020, the highest in the Nation. A flavor ban is a sure guarantee that this criminal activity will become more prevalent in Westchester County.

In addition to the social impact, the economic consequences to the county would be tangible and immediate. Convenience stores in Westchester employ over 5,600 people and generate over $1.6 billion in sales annually. There are currently more than 445 businesses in Westchester County that sell cigarettes and other tobacco products to adults over the age of 21. In the county, nearly 40 percent of cigarettes sold are menthol and over 84 percent of smokeless tobacco is flavored. In Fiscal Year 2021, Westchester County collected $4.3 million in sales tax and transit tax revenues from the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products. If this ban goes into effect the county will lose $1.8 million per year or $18 million over a decade. The elimination of jobs that come with the decrease in legal sales will also impact the Westchester economy.

It should also be noted that licensed retailers have been a major reason underage tobacco use is at historic lows. Youth cigarette smoking is the lowest in a generation (1.3%) and youth menthol cigarette and cigar use are each at .08 percent respectively. None of this progress could be made without responsible retailers checking for ID and stopping kids’ access to tobacco products. It is vital the county does not create policies that will push these products outside of these retail spaces.

Before considering this ban, I urge policy makers to recognize the social and economic harm it would cause and analyze whether such a ban would achieve the desired results. Instead of a prohibition of these products, the government should instead focus on equitable harm reduction solutions that work, like education, cessation support, underage prevention, and authorizing less harmful alternatives for all adult smokers. In fact, New York State just announced a new all-time low adult smoking rate achieved with appropriate cessation targeting and no menthol or flavored cigar ban.

I urge the county to reconsider this proposal.

Kent Sopris

President

The New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) is a statewide organization representing 8,000 neighborhood mini-marts, bodegas and convenience stores, the majority of which are duly registered with the State of New York to sell legal tobacco products to adult customers in accordance with federal, state and local standards.