BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs

Last-minute, hand-made signs come to the rescue on Taxter Road
May 25, 2021

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black Lives Matter sign at the end of their driveway on Taxter Road in East Irvington. In the dark of night, someone spray-painted the sign with white paint. Before the new day was very old, however, word had spread on social media and soon a cluster of hand-made signs with Black Lives Matter and other racial justice slogans re-populated the roadside. News12 crews filmed the scene and interviewed the couple. Greenburgh Police and the Westchester DA’s office have launched inquiries.

Once-defaced, a BLM sign is restored. Photo by Robert Wingate
