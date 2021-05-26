BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black...Read More
May 25, 2021
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black Lives Matter sign at the end of their driveway on Taxter Road in East Irvington. In the dark of night, someone spray-painted the sign with white paint. Before the new day was very old, however, word had spread on social media and soon a cluster of hand-made signs with Black Lives Matter and other racial justice slogans re-populated the roadside. News12 crews filmed the scene and interviewed the couple. Greenburgh Police and the Westchester DA’s office have launched inquiries.
Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder
May 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a...
Latimer Declares State of Westchester is Strong in Annual Address
May 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer delivered his fourth State of the County Address in the Legislative Chambers...
Greenburgh Agrees To Pay Millions To Settle Property Dispute
May 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- A case involving an opportunistic real estate developer, a clerical error by the Town of Greenburgh, its...
COVID Update: Get A Shot, Get A Freebie
May 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Those who managed to get their COVID vaccinations earlier in the year have the peace of mind...
Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Attack on Village Police Officer
May 21, 2021
By Brianna Staudt--- A veteran Dobbs Ferry Police sergeant was stabbed multiple times in the area of Beacon Hill Drive...
Racial Slur in Sleepy Hollow Schools Under Investigation
May 20, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Officials in The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns are investigating messages containing a racial slur that were...
School Budgets Approved in Local Districts
May 19, 2021
By Brianna Staudt and Rick Pezzullo Voters overwhelmingly approved the 2021-22 school budgets yesterday proposed by Dobbs Ferry public schools,...
Irvington Theater Launches ‘Sunset Cinema’ Outdoor Summer Film Series
May 19, 2021
by Brad Ogden – After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater (IT) is thrilled to welcome back patrons...
Duffy Appointed Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and HR in Irvington
May 18, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dr. Gail Duffy has been appointed Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources in the Irvington School...